Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Secondary school bans girls from wearing skirts

    TES reporter
    6th September 2017 at 17:22
    girl, boy, gender neutral, transgender, uniform, skirt, trousers, ban, indecent
    The aim is to make the uniform gender neutral, the headteacher said

    A secondary school has banned girls from wearing skirts, to make the uniform gender neutral for transgender pupils and to deal with complaints about the decency of short skirts.

    Headteacher Tony Smith introduced the policy for all new students at Priory School in Lewes, East Sussex.

    The school's website states: "From September 2017, all new Priory students will be required to wear our updated uniform.

    "This uniform has been designed specifically in response to the many issues and suggestions raised by parents, students and school staff.

    "Specifically, it addresses the current issues of inequality and decency. We hope that it will provide a smart, comfortable and affordable alternative to the current uniform."

    'Problems with decency'

    Speaking to the Brighton Argus newspaper, Mr Smith said: "Pupils have been saying, ‘Why do boys have to wear ties and girls don't, and girls have different uniform to boys?’

    "So we decided to have the same uniform for everybody from Year 7.

    "Another issue was that we have a small but increasing number of transgender students and therefore having the same uniform is important for them."

    He added that there had been "problems with decency" regarding how skirts were being worn by students.

    One mother critical of the changes told the local newspaper: "My daughter said she has got a gender and it's female, so being gender neutral when she has got a gender is a big deal for her, as she is proud to be a girl."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable simply because they have a vagina?'

    4th September 2017 at 14:49

    Centuries-old uniform code dropped as school embraces 'gender fluidity'

    20th January 2016 at 13:43

    'Pointless uniform changes suggest schools don't understand the financial predicament of parents'

    1st June 2017 at 12:01

    Do we need a school uniform for teachers?

    22nd May 2016 at 10:01

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    3. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    4. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    5. Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, aca...
    6. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    7. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'
    8. 'Scrap Sats and Ofsted so teachers no longer feel like criminals'
    9. Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap w...
    10. Oxford and Cambridge ranked best universities in the world

    Breaking news

    amanda spielman, workload, teachers, ofsted, inspection, primary, sats, key stage 2

    Spielman - Reducing teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is part of the problem

    6th September 2017 at 18:47
    maggie macdonnell, global teacher prize, varkey foundation, kayaking, greenwich free school, mental health, pe, sport

    Long read: The million-dollar teacher gives London pupils a taste of open waters

    6th September 2017 at 17:40
    School run

    Councils to punish parents for driving to school gates

    6th September 2017 at 17:37
    School funding

    Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs

    6th September 2017 at 15:03
    Technical awards

    Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start

    6th September 2017 at 14:38

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now