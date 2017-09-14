Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below national curriculum level

    Eleanor Busby
    14th September 2017 at 17:49
    Primary assessment
    Recommendation from Rochford Review approved

    The government is altering the current system used to assess children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who are working below the expected national curriculum standards.

    The statutory requirement for teachers to use performance scales (P-scales) to assess pupils with SEND who are not working at the standard of national curriculum assessments will be removed, the government has announced today. 

    The decision follows final recommendations from the Rochford Review last year for how pupils who are working below the standard of the national curriculum tests should be assessed.

    The statutory requirement will be dropped from the 2018-19 academic year onwards to allow the government to make the necessary changes to legislation. 

    In its consultation response to the review, the government said it would make interim pre-key stage standards, which assess ability in reading, writing and mathematics, permanent for all pupils engaged in subject-specific learning. 

    For the pupils who are not engaged in subject-specific learning – which is a small number of pupils nationally – the government will pilot using seven areas of cognition and learning instead of P-scales. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Rochford Review: changes to SEND assessment could lower expectations, warns charity

    20th October 2016 at 15:51

    Primary Assessment: Five warnings issued by MPs today

    1st May 2017 at 07:50

    Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023

    14th September 2017 at 15:35

    Hundreds of SEND students left in funding limbo

    11th August 2017 at 00:02

    Local authorities are failing to monitor outcomes of pupils with SEND

    3rd August 2017 at 11:21

    Most read

    1. Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023
    2. A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week
    3. 'Teachers having a normal life outside school is just too much for many ...
    4. Heads demand better pay deal for teachers as public sector cap is lifted
    5. Why I love mini-whiteboards in the maths classroom
    6. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    7. U-turn over exam paper access for teachers
    8. 'Short on political cover, the MAT system already looks vulnerable'
    9. LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your ...
    10. Machines 'will replace teachers within 10 years'

    Breaking news

    The DfE has revealed the cost in grants it gave to fund academy transfers.

    Revealed: The £16m cost of transferring academies to new sponsors

    14th September 2017 at 16:25
    primary assessment written statement

    Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023

    14th September 2017 at 15:35
    Justine Greening said she would never be complacent about school funding.

    Exclusive: School funding at record levels but 'I am not complacent', insists Greening

    14th September 2017 at 14:22
    primary pupils

    Funding formula should mean £3,500 for every primary pupil

    14th September 2017 at 13:49
    bullying survey

    Exclusive: Bullying so bad a quarter of secondary teachers would not send own child to their school

    14th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now