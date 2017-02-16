    Sesame Street characters deliver early-years education for refugee children

    Adi Bloom
    16th February 2017 at 18:16
    sesame street, elmo, big bird, bert and ernie, international rescue committee, david miliband, refugees, war, education, trauma
    Children's television show joins forces with International Rescue Committee to provide education and emotional support for children displaced by war

    The Sesame Street puppets have done much for children over the years. They have taught them the alphabet. They have taught them to count. They have taught them that it is acceptable for two men to share a bedroom.

    And, now, they are helping refugee children to adjust to the trauma of displacement.

     

     

    The Sesame Workshop has teamed up with humanitarian aid organisation the International Rescue Committee (IRC), in order to deliver early-years education and emotional support to refugee children in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.

    Working together, the Sesame Workshop (formerly known, to those of a certain vintage, as the Children’s Television Workshop) and the IRC will create multimedia content featuring Big Bird, Elmo (pictured top and below) and those paragons of intimacy and long-term fidelity, Bert and Ernie.

    The educational material will be specifically tailored to meet the developmental needs of refugee children and their parents, and to mitigate the impact of the trauma they have experienced.

    Culturally appropriate

    It will include digital content, as well as printed material, in order to reach the largest possible number of children. It will be distributed through schools, community centres and health clinics.

    The content will be drawn from the Sesame Workshop’s existing Jordanian, Egyptian and Gulf programmes, in order to ensure that it is culturally appropriate to the refugee children.

    sesame street, elmo, big bird, bert and ernie, international rescue committee, david miliband, refugees, war, education, trauma

    Around the world, 25 million people have been displaced from their homes; half of those are children.

    “We are in the middle of a global refugee crisis,” says David Miliband, president of the IRC, in a three-minute film produced by the Sesame Workshop to promote its scheme.

    “We know that children who suffer the trauma of war and displacement at an early age suffer the scars of that for many years to come.”

    'Secret weapon'

    The film then cuts to puppet Elmo, talking to a child refugee wearing a headscarf, and then biting another’s ears. From there, it moves on to yellow fluffy monster Zoe, making a group of children laugh.

    sesame street, elmo, big bird, bert and ernie, international rescue committee, david miliband, refugees, war, education, trauma

    “I think our muppets are our secret weapon,” Sherrie Westin, of the Sesame Workshop, tells the cameras. “These Muppets have the ability to appeal to and engage children all over the world.”

    The project has been selected as a semi-finalist for a $100 million (£80 million) grant from the MacArthur Foundation.

    Photo credit: Ryan Heffernan, for Sesame Workshop

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sesame Street's lesson in teaching with character

    6th November 2009 at 00:00
     

    The Indian schools where puppets are the masters

    14th November 2014 at 00:00
     

    Puppets and panto bring a little magic to road safety

    12th December 2008 at 00:00
     

    Puppets take on trouble

    23rd February 2007 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Petitions against new GCSE exams attract tens of thousands of signatures
    2. ‘I hope my letter has persuaded you to make things fair for us children’...
    3. 'Why my school doesn't teach history or geography until GCSE'
    4. 'Stress among teachers will inevitably cascade downwards towards pupils'
    5. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    6. The five most effective ways to teach spelling
    7. 'What to do about the ghost child? The kid who does everything right but...
    8. Justine Greening: No end to QTS ‘on my watch’
    9. Top Tory throws weight behind EBacc changes
    10. 'Education policymakers claim to care about children. They don’t – they'...

    Breaking news

    Group work

    'We need to give young children the freedom to step out of their pink and blue boxes'

    16th February 2017 at 16:25
    Exam marking

    Students will be able to request GCSE and A Level coursework re-marks from 2018

    16th February 2017 at 15:53
    justine-greening_1.jpg

    Justine Greening: No end to QTS ‘on my watch’

    16th February 2017 at 11:09
    skyscrapersweb.jpg

    School funding cuts will damage economy, city councils warn

    16th February 2017 at 00:02
    Clipboard

    Only 1 per cent of the population see education as the country's most important issue, poll shows

    15th February 2017 at 18:31

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today