    Seven out of ten academies operating with financial 'losses', accountants warn

    Will Hazell
    26th January 2017 at 11:52
    Academy losses
    "Tough" picture of potential cuts in teacher numbers, cash shortages and delayed building maintenance highlighted in study.

    Seven out of ten academies are operating with accounting losses because of squeezed budgets, an independent survey by accountants has concluded.

    According to the Kreston Academies Benchmark report, the findings raise concerns about the future viability of a number of academy schools.

    The survey of more than 600 academies responsible for over 300,000 children, conducted by the UK Academies Group of Kreston International - a global network of accountancy firms – states that many more academies anticipate running at a deficit.

    Those schools which still have surpluses are reporting much lower figures than before.

    The report highlights cash shortages, buildings maintenance being delayed, and experienced teachers leaving the profession.

    It says that academies are increasingly being forced into “arranged marriages” with larger multi-academy trusts to generate economies of scale and protect against a “postcode lottery” of funding.

    Increasing staff pension and auto-enrolment costs, rises in national insurance, the national living wage, asset depreciation, and the imminent apprenticeship levy are also highlighted as key risks.

    The report warns that unless there is extra government funding, academies may have to cut teacher numbers.

    Joe Scaife, chair of Kreston's Academies Group and a partner at Bishop Fleming, said: "The latest survey reveals staff costs and pupil numbers are not being covered by government funding alone, meaning academies have to look for cost savings on top of those they have already achieved.

    “Academy schools have achieved significant cost savings over previous years but now have limited options on how to deal with the imminent danger: they can dip into their dwindling reserves, further tighten their belts, join a MAT or seek to diversify their income.

    He added: "Whilst it is not all doom and gloom, I do expect to see a continuing trend of fewer, less experienced teachers in place, with academies having to use ageing technology and with buildings that are not being properly maintained. It's a tough picture for academies at the moment."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Tory MPs grill education secretary Justine Greening over school funding plans

    25th January 2017 at 19:03

    Exclusive: At least 1,100 small rural schools facing cuts despite minsters' funding protection pledge

    20th January 2017 at 06:03

    Parents plan 'days of action' in campaign for more school funding

    16th January 2017 at 13:57

    Schools face 'disastrous' levy to plug funding gap

    6th January 2017 at 02:02

    Answered: Six questions about the new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 17:37

    Revealed: Winners and losers under new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 15:37

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    3. ‘We haven’t had sex for two months, or a conversation for a fortnight. This is normal, because my...
    4. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    5. 'Macarena' maths and 'ty' parties: the future of primary numeracy?
    6. 'If education in 2017 is so good, why are teachers voting with their feet, leaving overcrowded...
    7. Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds
    8. 'The appetite for leadership roles is being crushed by business-style compliance in schools'
    9. Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education
    10. Debts of £4.5m threaten future of academy trust sponsored by grammar school

    Breaking news

    drop in number of people applying for teacher training

    Dramatic drop in numbers wanting to teach science and technology subjects

    26th January 2017 at 14:29
    Admissions

    School admissions inadequately policed, adjudicator warns

    26th January 2017 at 13:13
    teacher_and_pupils_in_a_computer_class.jpg

    Teacher shortages spread to computing and general science

    26th January 2017 at 10:02

    Exclusive: SEND pupils missing out on more than £100m due to funding 'cap'

    26th January 2017 at 05:02
    Ucas

    The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions stats

    26th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today