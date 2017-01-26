    Six-in-10 teachers denied 1% pay rise

    Will Hazell
    27th January 2017 at 00:02
    Teachers pay
    Following findings from NASUWT survey, union claims schools are being allowed to pay teachers ‘as little as they can get away with’

    Six-in-10 teachers have not received a 1 per cent pay rise this year, according to a survey conducted by the NASUWT.

    The teaching union said its findings, based on responses from more than 8,000 teachers, were “deeply concerning” and that teachers' pay cuts had contributed to making the profession “less and less attractive to new graduates”.

    The Department for Education accepted a recommendation from the School Teachers’ Review Body last summer to increase the bottom and top of all classroom teacher and leadership pay ranges by 1 per cent in 2016-17.

    The award was in line with an overarching government policy to cap all public sector pay increases at 1 per cent a year up to 2019-20.

    That 1 per cent pay rise would, in itself, represent a real-terms pay cut, with inflation at 1.6 per cent in the year to December 2016, according to the Consumer Price Index.

    However, in the NASUWT’s survey, carried out in November and December, 59 per cent of teachers reported that they had not even received a 1 per cent rise.

    The survey also showed that 60 per cent of teachers had failed to progress up their pay range.

    In addition, 55 per cent of teachers reported being set performance-management objectives this year that they felt were unrealistic and unachievable. Some 79 per cent said their objectives contained requirements beyond their control.

    Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary, said: "Six years of deep cuts have resulted in teachers’ pay being eroded to the value of tens of thousands of pounds each year.

    “The teacher recruitment and retention crisis will not be resolved by continuing to pursue a policy that allows schools to pay teachers as little as they can get away with.”

    The DfE was contacted for comment.

    This is an edited article from the 27 January edition of TES. Subscribers can read the full article hereTo subscribe, click here. This week's TES magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers face £3,000 real terms pay cut by 2020

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Exclusive: Dramatic increase in pay gap between heads and classroom teachers

    13th January 2017 at 01:03

    Female teachers are ‘denied thousands’, pay data shows

    16th December 2016 at 00:00
     

    Bigger pay rise for new teachers is an option, Justine Greening suggests

    8th December 2016 at 13:20

    Justine Greening pushes for teacher pay rises to remain capped at 1 per cent

    25th October 2016 at 18:50

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. Half of young people are so troubled they can't focus at school, study finds
    3. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    4. Exclusive: SEND pupils missing out on more than £100m due to funding 'cap'
    5. 'The appetite for leadership roles is being crushed by business-style compliance in schools'
    6. Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education
    7. Debts of £4.5m threaten future of academy trust sponsored by grammar school
    8. The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions...
    9. 'Lesson observations are barely more accurate than a lucky guess'
    10. 'Stop slinging mud at parents – follow these 10 steps to better school-family relations'

    Breaking news

    Brett Wigdortz leaving Teach First

    Teach First founder is leaving – with a parting shot at ministers over school funding

    27th January 2017 at 00:31
    Autism girls

    Heads campaigning to raise awareness of hidden autism in girls

    27th January 2017 at 00:02
    Less than 1 per cent of Ofsted reports mention sex education

    Sex education mentioned in less than 1% of Ofsted reports

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Prepare to be ‘blown away’ by the TES Schools Awards

    27th January 2017 at 00:00
    Becky Francis

    Leading academic calls for schools to be more flexible when setting pupils

    26th January 2017 at 18:14

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today