Six new research schools unveiled

Six more research schools have been created in a bid to break down the barriers between teachers and academics and improve the use of research in the classroom.

The schools – which include primaries and secondaries in Southport, London and Suffolk – will join a growing network of research schools across the country, the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) charity and the University of York’s Institute for Effective Education (IEE) announced today.

The new research schools – which join the first five schools which signed up in October – will each receive £200,000 in funding over three years to promote evidence-based practice in their regions.

They are expected to work with a large number of schools to get more teachers to use research evidence in ways that make a difference in the classroom.

Previous EEF research found that, while educators understand the importance of using research to inform their teaching, they lack the time and support to put this into practice.

Existing research schools have carried out a range of projects to date, including developing training to support literacy in the early years and looking at how to make the most of teaching assistants.

The IEE has also awarded grants to schools working with their local research schools, including on projects looking at pupil vocabulary, resilience and student feedback.

Making research 'more accessible'

In January, education secretary Justine Greening pledged £3.5 million to set up research schools in all 12 "opportunity areas" – regions of England where social mobility is low. They will be announced later this year.

Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “For years, the worlds of education research and classroom teaching have been too far apart. The EEF has been making research more accessible to teachers through our Teaching and Learning Toolkit.

“Research schools are breaking down these barriers even more, so that research doesn’t stay in the pages of academic journals but has a real impact on classroom practice. Putting teachers in the driving seat can make all the difference.”

Professor Bette Chambers, IEE director, said: “We have been very impressed with the commitment and enthusiasm of the first five research schools to using research evidence to enhance teaching and learning.

"The six new schools show every indication that they will contribute considerably to the growing research schools network. These schools will improve outcomes for children around the country.”

The six research schools are: