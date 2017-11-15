Register
    Slump in turnout for elections to powerful committees that oversee schools system

    Martin George
    16th November 2017 at 09:08
    DfE
    The proportion of academies voting to appoint members of the regional headteacher boards ranged from 19 per cent to 38 per cent

    Less than a third of academies voted in elections for the powerful committees that help to oversee the schools system, Tes can reveal.

    In September, the Department for Education held ballots for four places on each of the headteacher boards (HTBs) that cover eight regions across England.

    The HTBs have become increasingly influential since they were introduced in 2014. They advise and challenge the regional schools commissioners, who make decisions about the futures of academies, free schools and maintained schools.

    All academies that were open on 1 June were eligible to vote, but a response to a Tes freedom of information request shows that only 28 per cent actually cast a ballot.

    This represents a slump from the turnout of “almost 40 per cent” in 2014.

    Maximising votes

    In six regions, less than a third of academies voted, with turnout ranging from 19 per cent in North-West London and South-Central England to 38 per cent in the North of England. The reduced turnout came amid a fall in the number of candidates standing for election, concerns about the transparency of HTBs and the fact that the vast majority of schools affected by HTB discussions were not allowed to vote.

    The Department for Education dismissed suggestions that the falling turnout showed a lack of confidence in the HTB system, pointing out that there had been a big increase in the number of academies since 2014.

    A DfE spokesperson said: “Almost 2,000 school leaders voted in these elections – that’s nearly 300 more than 2014. This is only the second time we have run these elections and, while voter turnout is comparable with similar positions in other professions, we will continue to work with school leaders to maximise the number of votes in future.”

    The full results of the elections in each region are shown below.

    East Midlands and the Humber

    Name Votes  
    Peter Bell  57 Elected 
    Paul Stone  56 Elected 
    Roisin Paul  48 Elected 
    Anne Martin  38 Elected 
    Inderjit Sandhu  32  
    Andrew Truby  32  
    Carolyn Robson  31  
    Sian Hampton  30  
    Cathy Taylor  30  
    Adam Cooper  27  
    Lee Hessey  23  
    Ged Fitzpatrick  21  
    Pauline Hagen OBE  21  
    Adrian O'Malley  12  
    Chris Mulqueen  10  

    Turnout: 21.34 per cent

    East of England and North-East London

    Name Votes  
    Caroline Derbyshire  74 Elected 
    Brian Conway  52 Elected 
    Karen Kerridge  50 Elected 
    Nardeep Sharma  49 Elected 
    Helena Marsh  48  
    Rebecca Newman  42  
    Susannah Connell  40  
    Joseph Figg  37  
    Rich Green  36  
    Rachel Macfarlane  34  
    Iain Michael Erskine  33  
    Shahina Ahmad  32  
    Tom Canning  32  
    Diane Rochford  31  
    Justin James  29  
    Angela Tempany  29  
    Jodh Dhesi  25  
    Simon Gilbert-Barnham  23  
    Jonathan Taylor  23  
    Andrew Berry  11  

    Turnout: 32.35 per cent

    Lancashire and West Yorkshire

    Name Votes  
    Karen Bramwell  56 Elected 
    Julie Bradley  49 Elected 
    Royston Halford  44 Elected 
    Duncan Jacques  43 Elected 
    David Horn  41  
    Jo Morgan  39  
    Michael Gosling  34  
    Pauline Hagen OBE  28  
    Tuesday Humby  28  
    Louise Smith  26  
    David Watson  25  
    Richard Ballantine  24  
    Jane Chambers  23  
    Jon Wright  23  
    Deborah Mason  19  
    Michael Tonge  19  
    Farhat Choudry  16  

    Turnout: 31.28 per cent

    North of England

    Name Votes  
    Zoe Carr  71 Elected 
    Nick Hurn  65 Elected 
    Chris Clarke  64 Elected 
    Lesley Powell  62 Elected 
    Debi Bailey  48  
    Dean Judson  30  

    Turnout: 38.33 per cent

    North-West London and South-Central England

    Name Votes  
    Sarah Bennett  49 Elected 
    Tom Rees  45 Elected 
    Claire Robins  45 Elected 
    Dame Sue Bourne DBE  41 Elected 
    Michelle Willett  40  
    Teresa Tunnadine CBE  35  
    Jamie Clarke  32  
    Gill Labrum  26  
    Andrew Markham  26  
    Andy Squires  24  
    Frances Manning  23  
    Terry Molloy  21  
    Vicky Parsey  14  
    Nikki Lamond  8  

    Turnout: 19.21 per cent

    South-East England and South London

    Name Votes  
    Jon Chaloner  71 Elected 
    Paula Farrow  68 Elected 
    Sir Andrew Carter OBE  62 Elected 
    Justin Smith  51 Elected 
    Annemarie Whittle  48  
    David Boyle  47  
    Graham Chisnell  47  
    Beverley Gardner  43  
    Lee Mason-Ellis  39  
    Rebecca Stacey  34  
    Alex Russell  32  
    Marie Sweetlove  30  
    David Harris  22  
    Llyn Codling  21  
    Alex Clark  17  
    Declan Jones  8  

    Turnout: 26.6 per cent

    South-West England

    Name Votes  
    Sally Apps  68 Elected 
    Steve Savory  67 Elected 
    Paul Jones  50 Elected 
    Suzanne Flack  47 Elected 
    Jan Woodhouse  46  
    Robert Gasson  45  
    Barbara Daykin  40  
    Clare Crowle  38  
    Simon Spry  36  
    Ian Cload  35  
    Lynn Atkinson  34  
    Paul Rushforth  34  
    Neil Blundell  32  
    Liz West  31  
    Antus Phillips  30  
    George Croxford  29  
    Will Morgan  25  
    Martin Brook  23  
    Catherine Hughes  22  
    Siobhan Meredith  22  
    Jo Perry  21  
    Gary Chown  20  
    Jonathan Bishop  19  
    David Sammels  14  
    Catriona Mangham  12  

    Turnout: 33.7 per cent

    West Midlands

    Name Votes  
    Dame Mo Brennan  72 Elected 
    Mike Donoghue  53 Elected 
    Margaret Yates  43 Elected 
    Sinead Smith  34 Elected 
    Nicola Clay  32  
    Darren Turner  32  
    Rebecca Cox  30  
    Jo Morgan  29  
    Steve Docking  28  
    Kevin Simpson  27  
    Christopher Brislen  26  
    Catherine Lewis  26  
    Hazel Pulley  25  
    Elizabeth Threlkeld  24  
    Geraint Roberts  23  
    Michael Barratt  22  
    Jane Edgerton  22  
    Richard Redgate  22  
    Martin Murphy  19  
    Dan Thomas  17  
    Stephen Dunster  15  
    David Coaché  9  

    Turnout: 28.51 per cent

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    DfE

    Comments

