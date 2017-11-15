Slump in turnout for elections to powerful committees that oversee schools system
Less than a third of academies voted in elections for the powerful committees that help to oversee the schools system, Tes can reveal.
In September, the Department for Education held ballots for four places on each of the headteacher boards (HTBs) that cover eight regions across England.
The HTBs have become increasingly influential since they were introduced in 2014. They advise and challenge the regional schools commissioners, who make decisions about the futures of academies, free schools and maintained schools.
All academies that were open on 1 June were eligible to vote, but a response to a Tes freedom of information request shows that only 28 per cent actually cast a ballot.
This represents a slump from the turnout of “almost 40 per cent” in 2014.
Maximising votes
In six regions, less than a third of academies voted, with turnout ranging from 19 per cent in North-West London and South-Central England to 38 per cent in the North of England. The reduced turnout came amid a fall in the number of candidates standing for election, concerns about the transparency of HTBs and the fact that the vast majority of schools affected by HTB discussions were not allowed to vote.
The Department for Education dismissed suggestions that the falling turnout showed a lack of confidence in the HTB system, pointing out that there had been a big increase in the number of academies since 2014.
A DfE spokesperson said: “Almost 2,000 school leaders voted in these elections – that’s nearly 300 more than 2014. This is only the second time we have run these elections and, while voter turnout is comparable with similar positions in other professions, we will continue to work with school leaders to maximise the number of votes in future.”
The full results of the elections in each region are shown below.
East Midlands and the Humber
|Name
|Votes
|Peter Bell
|57
|Elected
|Paul Stone
|56
|Elected
|Roisin Paul
|48
|Elected
|Anne Martin
|38
|Elected
|Inderjit Sandhu
|32
|Andrew Truby
|32
|Carolyn Robson
|31
|Sian Hampton
|30
|Cathy Taylor
|30
|Adam Cooper
|27
|Lee Hessey
|23
|Ged Fitzpatrick
|21
|Pauline Hagen OBE
|21
|Adrian O'Malley
|12
|Chris Mulqueen
|10
Turnout: 21.34 per cent
East of England and North-East London
|Name
|Votes
|Caroline Derbyshire
|74
|Elected
|Brian Conway
|52
|Elected
|Karen Kerridge
|50
|Elected
|Nardeep Sharma
|49
|Elected
|Helena Marsh
|48
|Rebecca Newman
|42
|Susannah Connell
|40
|Joseph Figg
|37
|Rich Green
|36
|Rachel Macfarlane
|34
|Iain Michael Erskine
|33
|Shahina Ahmad
|32
|Tom Canning
|32
|Diane Rochford
|31
|Justin James
|29
|Angela Tempany
|29
|Jodh Dhesi
|25
|Simon Gilbert-Barnham
|23
|Jonathan Taylor
|23
|Andrew Berry
|11
Turnout: 32.35 per cent
Lancashire and West Yorkshire
|Name
|Votes
|Karen Bramwell
|56
|Elected
|Julie Bradley
|49
|Elected
|Royston Halford
|44
|Elected
|Duncan Jacques
|43
|Elected
|David Horn
|41
|Jo Morgan
|39
|Michael Gosling
|34
|Pauline Hagen OBE
|28
|Tuesday Humby
|28
|Louise Smith
|26
|David Watson
|25
|Richard Ballantine
|24
|Jane Chambers
|23
|Jon Wright
|23
|Deborah Mason
|19
|Michael Tonge
|19
|Farhat Choudry
|16
Turnout: 31.28 per cent
North of England
|Name
|Votes
|Zoe Carr
|71
|Elected
|Nick Hurn
|65
|Elected
|Chris Clarke
|64
|Elected
|Lesley Powell
|62
|Elected
|Debi Bailey
|48
|Dean Judson
|30
Turnout: 38.33 per cent
North-West London and South-Central England
|Name
|Votes
|Sarah Bennett
|49
|Elected
|Tom Rees
|45
|Elected
|Claire Robins
|45
|Elected
|Dame Sue Bourne DBE
|41
|Elected
|Michelle Willett
|40
|Teresa Tunnadine CBE
|35
|Jamie Clarke
|32
|Gill Labrum
|26
|Andrew Markham
|26
|Andy Squires
|24
|Frances Manning
|23
|Terry Molloy
|21
|Vicky Parsey
|14
|Nikki Lamond
|8
Turnout: 19.21 per cent
South-East England and South London
|Name
|Votes
|Jon Chaloner
|71
|Elected
|Paula Farrow
|68
|Elected
|Sir Andrew Carter OBE
|62
|Elected
|Justin Smith
|51
|Elected
|Annemarie Whittle
|48
|David Boyle
|47
|Graham Chisnell
|47
|Beverley Gardner
|43
|Lee Mason-Ellis
|39
|Rebecca Stacey
|34
|Alex Russell
|32
|Marie Sweetlove
|30
|David Harris
|22
|Llyn Codling
|21
|Alex Clark
|17
|Declan Jones
|8
Turnout: 26.6 per cent
South-West England
|Name
|Votes
|Sally Apps
|68
|Elected
|Steve Savory
|67
|Elected
|Paul Jones
|50
|Elected
|Suzanne Flack
|47
|Elected
|Jan Woodhouse
|46
|Robert Gasson
|45
|Barbara Daykin
|40
|Clare Crowle
|38
|Simon Spry
|36
|Ian Cload
|35
|Lynn Atkinson
|34
|Paul Rushforth
|34
|Neil Blundell
|32
|Liz West
|31
|Antus Phillips
|30
|George Croxford
|29
|Will Morgan
|25
|Martin Brook
|23
|Catherine Hughes
|22
|Siobhan Meredith
|22
|Jo Perry
|21
|Gary Chown
|20
|Jonathan Bishop
|19
|David Sammels
|14
|Catriona Mangham
|12
Turnout: 33.7 per cent
West Midlands
|Name
|Votes
|Dame Mo Brennan
|72
|Elected
|Mike Donoghue
|53
|Elected
|Margaret Yates
|43
|Elected
|Sinead Smith
|34
|Elected
|Nicola Clay
|32
|Darren Turner
|32
|Rebecca Cox
|30
|Jo Morgan
|29
|Steve Docking
|28
|Kevin Simpson
|27
|Christopher Brislen
|26
|Catherine Lewis
|26
|Hazel Pulley
|25
|Elizabeth Threlkeld
|24
|Geraint Roberts
|23
|Michael Barratt
|22
|Jane Edgerton
|22
|Richard Redgate
|22
|Martin Murphy
|19
|Dan Thomas
|17
|Stephen Dunster
|15
|David Coaché
|9
Turnout: 28.51 per cent
