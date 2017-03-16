    Small schools could become 'unsustainable' under funding plans, union warns

    Charlotte Santry
    17th March 2017 at 00:03
    Funding
    NAHT calls for more money to support the introduction of the new national school funding formula

    Some small schools could become "unsustainable" because of the government's proposed funding overhaul, headteachers have warned.

    The NAHT headteachers' union has voiced concerns that the "reduction" in the lump sum part of the formula to £110,000 would hit small schools particularly hard.

    The government plans to continue to provide every school with a lump sum, but at a lower level than the current national average "so that we can direct more funding to the pupil-led factors", according to the consultation on the formula.

    It also plans to provide small and remote schools with additional funding, over and above the lump sum, "to recognise that they can face greater challenges in finding efficiencies and partnering with other schools".

    But the NAHT said today: "The reduction in the lump sum to £110,000 could make some small schools unsustainable."

    The union has several other concerns about the formula, which are set out in its response to the Department for Education's consultation ending on 22 March. For example, it says that there should be "more equity of funding for deprivation and low prior attainment between primary and secondary pupils".

    'School funding is in crisis'

    It also says funding for pupils with English as an additional language should be weighted to provide the greatest support at the earliest opportunity. The union said this would require 50 per cent of the funding to be allocated in the first year that a pupil enters the English system, 35 per cent in the second and 15 per cent in the third.

    Overall, the union is concerned that schools are not being funded at a level that provides the resources they need.

    General secretary Russell Hobby said: “The design of the formula itself strikes a good balance between the principles of fairness and stability. It is right to weight funds significantly towards disadvantaged pupils. 

    "However, we have been clear that the biggest threat to the formula is the sufficiency of funding provided overall. Without enough money being put in, the aim to distribute funds more fairly will not result in the uplift that many school leaders hope for.

    “School funding is in crisis. This is not due to the funding formula; it is due to the real-terms cut schools are facing. Flat budgets are eroded by rising costs for national insurance, pensions, and, from April, the apprenticeship levy.”

    The NAHT’s submission to the consultation will also call for the £384 million clawed back by the Treasury, originally intended for the academy conversion programme, to be reallocated to support the introduction of the national funding formula and the formula for high-needs funding.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    DfE dismisses claims it will ditch national school funding formula

    14th March 2017 at 15:29

    Formula creates 'double funding' for deprived pupils, councils warn Theresa May

    13th March 2017 at 13:14

    Budget: No new money for schools facing a £3 billion funding squeeze

    8th March 2017 at 13:47

    Most read

    1. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    2. 'Dear School, we aren’t right for each other anymore; we’re holding each...
    3. 'Schools don't use teaching assistants effectively – here are four ways ...
    4. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    5. Excessive workload drives more teachers to become private tutors, study ...
    6. 'I looked inside the belly of the right-wing pro-grammar school beast. I...
    7. 'If you try to artificially deflate your exclusion rate, it's the other ...
    8. Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'
    9. 'School league tables are driving teachers and leaders to destruction'
    10. Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    Breaking news

    Maths teachers 'demoralised' as their subject slides in popularity

    17th March 2017 at 06:03
    progress 8, government, schools, unions, exams, pupils

    Exclusive: Pressure from schools forces government to rethink Progress 8

    17th March 2017 at 05:31
    ofsted, inspection, outstanding, free schools, new schools, partial roll, exams, test grades

    Exclusive: Ofsted rates dozens of new schools 'outstanding' without exam results

    17th March 2017 at 05:04
    School transport

    School transport changes result in huge increase in complaints

    17th March 2017 at 00:03
    Poverty

    Funding formula 'fails to address double disadvantage' faced by poorer pupils

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today