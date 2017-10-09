Register
    Social-media 'evangelist' named school librarian of the year

    Adi Bloom
    9th October 2017 at 16:29
    school librarian of the year, school library association, glenthorne high school, sla, literacy, books, reading
    The award goes to a librarian who has brought Lego and open-mic events to his school

    Lego competitions and open-mic events are among the library-based initiatives that have led Lucas Maxwell to be named school librarian of the year.

    Mr Maxwell, who is librarian at Glenthorne High School, in the South London borough of Sutton, was presented with his award and new title this afternoon by Chris Riddell, children’s author and illustrator and former children’s laureate.  

    The School Library Association (SLA), which runs the annual award, praised the sense of fun in Mr Maxwell’s libraries. He has introduced timed Lego competitions, as well as interactive library lessons and open-mic events.

    “Lucas adds a playfulness and light touch to the library that the students overwhelmingly respond to,” the SLA said. “The contribution that the library makes to the school is felt well outside of its walls.”

    'Evangelical'

    The SLA also highlighted the fact that Mr Maxwell is “evangelical about the role of technology in libraries”. He regularly organises virtual author and careers sessions through Twitter and Skype, and his library has a strong social-media following.

    And his colleagues described Mr Maxwell as “a wave of energy” and “a brilliant storyteller”.

    Other librarians who were given special mention at the award this year included Mairéad Duggan, of Mount Carmel Secondary School in Dublin, and Shelagh Toonen, at Elgin Academy in Moray.

    The awards were presented this afternoon, at a ceremony held in Worcester.

    Comments

