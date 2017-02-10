    Staff at Bethnal Green school suspended amid claims of 'exam irregularities'

    Eleanor Busby
    10th February 2017 at 11:14
    Exams
    Mark Keary, headteacher of Green Spring Academy, is one of the members of staff currently suspended from school

    A number of staff at a school in East London – including one of the most highly paid head teachers in the country - have been suspended amid claims of “exam irregularities”.

    Green Spring Academy, formerly Bethnal Green Academy, made the headlines two years ago when three of their students left to join fighters of Islamic State (Isis).

    And today it has been reported that headteacher Mark Keary, who was in charge when the school girls fled to Syria, has been suspended pending an inquiry.

    TES revealed last month that Mr Keary, who is also chief executive of  Green Spring Education Trust, made the list of top paid trustees of the academy trusts - with a salary of up to £185,000.

    The academy trust has confirmed that he was one of "a number" of staff suspended pending an inquiry.

    In a statement to BBC London, the trust said: "An investigation into alleged misconduct in relation to some examinations has found irregularities.

    "The trustees are taking the matter very seriously and are working with the authorities to address concerns and safeguard students taking exams at the academy this year.

    "The trust has taken the decision to suspend a number of staff and, in light of this, additional leadership support is being brought in."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Dramatic increase in pay gap between heads and classroom teachers

    13th January 2017 at 01:03

    Nicky Morgan lends support to headteacher of Syria-bound schoolgirls

    25th February 2015 at 12:01

    Missing Bethnal Green Academy students 'not radicalised' on school site

    23rd February 2015 at 13:01

    Most read

    1. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    2. 'Education policymakers claim to care about children. They don’t – they'...
    3. 'Only by very strict behaviour management can you free children's minds'
    4. ‘The day I visited an isolation room – and realised that the strict beha...
    5. Funding: Prime minister told of one headteacher running Great North Run ...
    6. Exclusive: Schools will have to take GCSE and A-level drama pupils on th...
    7. Poor, bright pupils lag behind richer classmates by almost three years
    8. 'How can a school be judged "good" by Ofsted but "coasting" by the DfE, ...
    9. Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to ...
    10. Phonics test does not assess the skills it is supposed to measure, study...

    Breaking news

    ASCL election, geoff barton, chris kirk, unions, headteachers, leadership

    Geoff Barton wins ASCL leadership election by a landslide

    10th February 2017 at 11:57
    A-level maths

    Exclusive: 'Fragile' growth in maths entries threatened by exam reforms

    10th February 2017 at 11:04
    beheadings, safeguarding, pshe, school, terrorism

    Exclusive: ‘A girl aged 5 was made to watch beheadings online’

    10th February 2017 at 06:07
    children, computers, tablets, smartphone, low-cost, department for education, dfe, high-tech

    Exclusive: Bridge International Academies discussed controversial low-cost model with DfE

    10th February 2017 at 05:05
    Children's mental health

    Half of schools struggling to get mental health services for pupils

    10th February 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today