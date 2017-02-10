Staff at Bethnal Green school suspended amid claims of 'exam irregularities'

A number of staff at a school in East London – including one of the most highly paid head teachers in the country - have been suspended amid claims of “exam irregularities”.

Green Spring Academy, formerly Bethnal Green Academy, made the headlines two years ago when three of their students left to join fighters of Islamic State (Isis).

And today it has been reported that headteacher Mark Keary, who was in charge when the school girls fled to Syria, has been suspended pending an inquiry.

TES revealed last month that Mr Keary, who is also chief executive of Green Spring Education Trust, made the list of top paid trustees of the academy trusts - with a salary of up to £185,000.

The academy trust has confirmed that he was one of "a number" of staff suspended pending an inquiry.

In a statement to BBC London, the trust said: "An investigation into alleged misconduct in relation to some examinations has found irregularities.

"The trustees are taking the matter very seriously and are working with the authorities to address concerns and safeguard students taking exams at the academy this year.

"The trust has taken the decision to suspend a number of staff and, in light of this, additional leadership support is being brought in."

