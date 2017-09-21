Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Survey: Primary pupils asked to draw their dream jobs

    Will Hazell
    22nd September 2017 at 02:06
    Primary
    Drawing the Future survey aims to find out more about children's career aspirations and what influences them

    Primary school pupils are being asked to draw the jobs they want to do when they grow up, in a national survey aimed at understanding the factors that could be limiting children's horizons.

    The survey aims to find out more about children’s career aspirations and the factors that may be influencing their choices. It is being launched today by Tes, the charity Education and Employers, the NAHT headteachers' union, and the UCL Institute of Education.

    Drawing the Future, which is being supported by OECD Education, will see children aged 7 to 11 drawing a picture of the job they might want to do when they are older.

    A pilot of the survey provided a glimpse of the type of work expected to be produced as part of the project:

    Picture 1Picture 2

    With primary schools in a number of other countries taking part, the aim of the project is to get a better understanding of the breadth of children's horizons to see if this is influenced by their social background, who they know and the media.

    It will also look at the extent to which gender-specific stereotyping is affecting children’s choices.

    Schools can download information about how to submit an entry from the Education and Employers website.

    Entries must be received by 23 October 2017.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Almost a third of male teachers think Stem careers are more for boys than girls, survey finds

    14th August 2017 at 00:02

    Pupils aren't prepared for careers because of high-stakes accountability and a lack of funding, MPs warn

    2nd May 2017 at 19:01

    National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment

    21st April 2017 at 00:15

    Girls aged 7 feel pressure to conform to gender roles at school

    21st September 2017 at 00:02

    Gender stereotypes are alive and kicking in the classroom, poll shows

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Teaching in England is not 'interesting' enough, says Pisa boss
    2. 10 easy steps to make your classroom dyslexia-friendly
    3. LISTEN: 'We seem to be arguing for no excuses for students, so we can ha...
    4. Taking the pee out of physics: how boys are getting a leg-up
    5. Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of d...
    6. Headteacher told colleague to falsify records of fire drills during Ofst...
    7. 'I have a volcano inside of me': film helps children talk about mental h...
    8. 'The fairy tale of the short Ofsted inspection is unlikely to have a hap...
    9. 'Government ministers can no longer hide behind their wide-eyed "crisis,...
    10. Exam entries for arts subjects 'fall to lowest level in a decade'

    Breaking news

    Mental health difficulties causing more teacher absences across swathes of Scotland

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    The report called for the government to produce a digital strategy.

    Schools accused of 'fear and inertia' over technology

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    The report emphasised the importance of literacy for pupils' attainment in science.

    'Improve pupils' reading skills to boost their science grades'

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02
    la spending stats

    Per-pupil spending by local authorities falls short of 2012 high

    21st September 2017 at 11:20
    ofsted consultation

    Ofsted proposes waiting two years to fully inspect schools ‘at risk of decline’

    21st September 2017 at 10:16

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now