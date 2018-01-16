Teacher banned for sexual discussions with pupils

A teacher has been struck off for engaging in overtly sexual conversations with "young" female pupils.

Guy Rogers, 44, who taught at an independent day and boarding school for 2-18 year-olds in Wiltshire, has been banned from teaching indefinitely – though he can appeal the prohibition order in three years’ time.

A professional conduct panel of the National College for Teaching and Leadership found that Mr Rogers had a series of inappropriate discussions – including some of a sexual nature – with pupils.

Mr Rogers was employed as a peripatetic music teacher at Stonar School from 2005.

In April 2015, two female pupils raised a number of concerns about the behaviour of Mr Rogers during their guitar lessons over a period of at least a year and a half.

Mr Rogers told the pupils about who he found sexually attractive and recounted past sexual experiences, and also admitted to owning a sex toy, the panel found.

'Men prefer women who are bisexual'

When teaching the girls, he also told them that men prefer women who are lesbians or bisexual.

Mr Rogers asked one of the pupils whether she had had sex with her boyfriend yet – and he gave her his opinion on what age was best to lose one’s virginity, the report stated.

The music teacher also asked the pupils whether they thought he was attractive and encouraged them to feel his biceps and abs after saying that he had been working out.

Mr Rogers denied the majority of the allegations made by the two pupils but the panel found him guilty of the alleged incidents.

During the course of a police interview, Mr Rogers had said that he was “unattractive” and yet he compared the reaction of girls in the school to him as being like if Brad Pitt had walked into the school.

Mr Rogers was also found guilty of talking openly to the pupils about his relationship with his wife, his financial difficulties and his mental health – as well as making a number of racist remarks.

The panel concluded that Mr Rogers’ actions over a significant period of time were deliberate and that he had demonstrated no insight or remorse.

They also noted that Mr Rogers had a previous good history and that he had been described as an "inspirational teacher".

It was submitted on Mr Rogers' behalf that, as a peripatetic teacher, he had not received as much training as a qualified teacher.

The education secretary’s representative, Dawn Dandy, concluded that “the lack of insight and remorse means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this risks the safety of future pupils”.

