Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teacher struck off for ‘sexually motivated’ innuendo with pupil

    Will Hazell
    31st October 2017 at 14:15
    Teacher banned for sending former student Facebook messages commenting on her weight, discussing sexual topics and using sexual innuendo

    A teacher has been struck off for sending “sexually motivated” messages and innuendo to a former pupil over Facebook.

    Jack Fursdon, 25, who taught at The Henry Box School in Oxfordshire, has been banned from teaching indefinitely, though he can appeal the prohibition order in two years’ time.

    A professional conduct panel of the National College for Teaching and Leadership found that he had “inappropriate contact” with a child via Facebook.

    Mr Fursdon was employed at The Henry Box School from September 2016, but prior to this worked as a teaching assistant at The Marlborough School, a secondary school in Oxfordshire.

    In July 2016 he sent a Facebook message to “Child A”, a pupil at The Marlborough School, to which the child only replied on 25 September 2016.

    At this point, Mr Fursdon and the pupil engaged in an online conversation over the course of three days.

    Mr Fursdon admitted to the panel that the conversation represented “inappropriate contact”. During the conversation, he commented on Child A’s weight, discussed sexual topics, asked her about her sexual experience, discussed pregnancy and used sexual innuendo.

    While Mr Fursdon admitted to engaging in an inappropriate conversation and failing to comply with The Henry Box School’s safeguarding policies, he denied the conversation was sexually motivated.

    However, the panel found that “sexual motivation was more likely than not to have been his motivation”.

    'It made me feel scared'

    According to a written statement prepared during the school investigation into the incident, Child A said: “Not long into the conversation he started to ask some inappropriate questions which made me feel uncomfortable and scared.”

    The panel said Mr Fursdon had shown “credible” evidence of “contrition and insight into his actions”, and that it did not consider him to be an ongoing risk to pupils. It also added that it had seen “evidence of good character provided by Mr Fursdon’s mother”.

    However, the panel concluded that prohibition was “proportionate and appropriate”. It recommended that he should be able to appeal against the prohibition order in two years’ time because though he had been "extremely naive and foolish" in sending sexually motivated messages to a former pupil under the age of 18, “his actions were at the less serious end of the scale”.

    The education secretary’s representative, Alan Meyrick, accepted the panel’s recommendation and said the two-year review period was “sufficient to satisfy the maintenance of public confidence in the profession”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teacher struck off after receiving indecent images of children

    13th September 2017 at 10:14

    Sheffield music teacher struck off for sexual relationship with former pupil

    23rd August 2017 at 16:51

    Teacher who compared pupil to Shrek's wife is struck off

    23rd August 2017 at 13:57

    One teacher struck off every other school day, new analysis reveals

    18th January 2016 at 11:25

    Most read

    1. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    2. 'I watched, helpless, as a high-performing school leader fell apart'
    3. Greening announces flexible working drive
    4. Primary versus secondary: when do pupils make most progress?
    5. 'Heads must stop expecting young, enthusiastic teachers to volunteer for...
    6. Teacher warned boy before fatal fall while sliding down school bannisters
    7. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    8. Let teachers 'pause' their careers, says Chartered College boss
    9. Revealed: DfE spent millions on free-school property company before it o...
    10. 'Being a nice teacher works. My pupils like me and I like them. All of t...

    Breaking news

    Lord Agnew

    Minister tells small MATs: 'Team up to grow'

    31st October 2017 at 18:11
    Evolution

    Creationist state school ‘unfit to teach’, say secularists

    31st October 2017 at 16:26

    Schools failing to discuss knife crime due to 'stigma' fears, says London mayor

    31st October 2017 at 14:31
    ofsted, amanda spielman, education select committee, mps, multi-academy trusts, complaints, alternative provision, faith schools

    Ofsted 'uncertain' about 'outstanding' ratings, and nine other things Amanda Spielman told MPs today

    31st October 2017 at 13:14
    amanda spielman at education select committee

    Ofsted wants legal power to inspect more alternative providers

    31st October 2017 at 11:13

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now