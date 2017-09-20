Register
    Teacher took month off work to care for 'fake' dying girlfriend

    TES reporter
    20th September 2017 at 16:04
    Fake
    The teacher has avoided being banned from the classroom

    A primary school teacher who took time off work to care for a terminally ill girlfriend he fabricated has avoided being banned from the profession.

    Matthew Watts, who worked at the independent Fosse Bank School, Sevenoaks, Kent, took compassionate leave on dates in January and September 2015, before taking a full month off work in November and December that year.

    A report from a National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) misconduct panel said: "He says that when he was taking time off school he was doing so to look after his long-term girlfriend... The NCTL say that this girlfriend is a fabrication."

    Once proceedings had begun against Mr Watts, he failed to provide information to prove the girlfriend, who he claimed died of the illness, was real.

    Teacher misconduct

    The NCTL report said: "It must have been clear to Mr Watts by that stage that he need only provide a minimal amount of information about his former partner to establish that he had been telling the truth about her all along.

    "Mr Watts has consistently refused to provide that information to anybody, although he has replied promptly to other enquiries.

    "Instead, he has repeatedly asserted that he must keep information about the identity of [the alleged girlfriend] private."

    He accepted he misled the school about his reason for taking time off on 17 September 2015 – when he took compassionate leave but was supporting his girlfriend.

    "He asserts that any lies he told were because the headteacher was going out of her way to make his working life as difficult and unhappy as possible," the report said.

    Watts was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct, but the panel said they did not think "prohibition is a proportionate and appropriate response".

    "The panel considers that the finding of misconduct in and of itself is sufficient to mark the misconduct and to highlight that it is not acceptable for teachers to take an unannounced leave of absence and subsequently mislead their employers as to the reasons for it," the panel added.

