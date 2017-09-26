Teacher training: the gap between school-led and university-led partnerships, and four other findings

The much higher proportion of "outstanding" school-led partnerships delivering Initial Teacher Education (ITE), compared with university-led partnerships, is highlighted in statistics released this morning.

Ofsted's annual ITE inspection statistics show that 45 per cent of school-led partnerships and 27 per cent of university-led partnerships have received the highest rating.

However, the overall quality of training is described by Ofsted as "similarly high" in both school-led partnerships and university-led partnerships.

Ninety-nine per cent of university-led partnerships and 100 per cent of school-led partnerships were judged to be "good" or "outstanding" after their most recent inspection.

Judgements are made after inspectors observe trainees during training and then watch newly qualified teachers, or former trainees, in the classroom.

Here are four other findings from today's statistics:

1. The proportion of outstanding partnerships has fallen slightly

The proportion of "outstanding" partnerships dropped by one percentage point since last year.

However, the proportion of "good" partnerships rose by one percentage point, from 65 per cent last year to 66 per cent this year.

Ninety-nine per cent of all partnerships were rated "good" or "outstanding". This is the same proportion as the end of the previous academic year.

2. All FE partnerships were rated good or outstanding for the first time

All of the six further education partnerships inspected this academic year retained their "good" grade.

Meanwhile, the University of Essex improved from "requires improvement" to "good" at its single stage inspection.

This is the first time, since the current inspection cycle started in 2012, that all FE partnerships are "good" or "outstanding" at their most recent inspection.

3. The two partnerships that require improvement are early years

There were only two partnerships in England that "required improvement": early years training at the Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Sunderland’s early years partnership.

This is the second year of inspections for early years partnerships. So far 17 have been inspected and all but two have been judged to be "good" at their most recent inspection.

These two providers have not been allocated any trainees for the early years age phase partnership for the 2017-18 academic year.

4. The proportion of "outstanding" partnerships varies around the country

The outcomes of these inspections over the past academic year show that around half of partnerships in each of the South West and London regions were judged to be "outstanding" at their most recent inspection.

Meanwhile, the East of England had the lowest proportion of "outstanding" partnerships – only 5 of the 31 partnerships were rated as "outstanding".

School standards minister Nick Gibb said: “The number of universities and schools engaged in teacher training rated by Ofsted as 'good' or 'outstanding' remains extremely high.

"This will help to ensure all those training to be teachers are able to pursue successful careers as teachers, and are equipped to teach pupils the knowledge and skills they need to fulfil their potential.

"We are continuing to work with the schools and universities to improve teacher training further, including through strengthening professional qualifications.”