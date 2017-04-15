Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'

    Martin George
    15th April 2017 at 10:35
    Delegates called for teachers to refuse to run unpaid revision sessions during lunch breaks, after school and during holidays.
    Teachers could be instructed by their union not to run revision sessions or booster sessions for pupils outside their normal working hours. 

    Teachers are being "bullied" into holding revision sessions outside of school hours to compensate for poor parenting and "lazy students", the NASUWT conference heard today.

    The union's annual conference this morning passed a motion expressing "deep concern" about "debilitating pressure" to carry out such "interventions".

    The motion noted "the de facto lengthening of the school day through the expectation that teachers will deliver extra lessons outside of the normal timetable", and highlighted "the bullying of teachers into running 'booster' and revision classes after school, at weekends and during holiday periods".

    Members also voted for the union to consider instructing teachers not to hold sessions held outside the school day.

    Proposing the motion, Louis Kavanagh, of Solihull, told delegates that pressure from school leaders to run such sessions "instills a sense of guilt in teachers such that they feel they are never doing enough".

    He said the demands came from the "data-targets-accountability agenda", and school leaders thought it would make them look good in the eyes of inspectors.

    Some of the demand for revision sessions was "born of desperation, frantically compensating for a poor learning culture, lazy students, pitiable parenting, ineffectual school discipline measures and structures putting all the burden on the class teacher," he added.

    "If the classroom teacher is to be held culpable for everything, then the student is responsible for nothing - and the school is absolved".

    Katherine Carlisle, of Birmingham, told the conference "intervention amounts to exploitation of teachers," and said one friend had already run three such sessions during the Easter holiday.

    She said teachers were "pressured or coerced" to use their unpaid time to run interventions, with school leaders telling them it increased results by 10-15 per cent, students would be grateful, parents were demanding it, or it could be good for their career progression.

    She added: "In essence, teachers are guilt tripped into running intervention sessions".

    Mark Cope said interventions were "viral because it's poison that spreads and is in danger of becoming normative. It has become normative in most secondary schools that the school day has been lengthened by proxy. For most young teachers, it's not 'will you do', but 'when will you do'".

    John Godkin, of South Derbyshire, said that workload was the biggest problem in schools, and teachers were being bullied into taking part in these interventions.

    The motion also called for the union to continue to campaign for inspection bodies to include the work-life balance of teachers in their frameworks.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Nearly half of young teachers planning to quit over high workload

    15th April 2017 at 00:02

    Excessive workload drives more teachers to become private tutors, study shows

    15th March 2017 at 17:07

    Teachers go part-time just to cut their workload

    6th March 2017 at 00:00

    Mark my words, this is no way to cut our workload

    6th January 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' trainin...
    4. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    5. Compensation payments to teachers soar
    6. Exam boards ask students and NQTs to mark GCSE and A-level exam papers
    7. John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay
    8. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    9. Ark's head of assessment leaving to work on comparative judgement
    10. More than 97 per cent of teachers say teaching is bad for their health, ...

    Breaking news

    Workload

    Nearly half of young teachers planning to quit over high workload

    15th April 2017 at 00:02
    The NASUWT survey raised concerns about schools asking parents to make financial contributions.

    Fears of 'covert selection' as schools ask parents to set up direct debits

    15th April 2017 at 00:02
    John McDonnell, by Garry Knight

    John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay

    14th April 2017 at 18:13
    Grammar schools

    NUT considering legal action against schools with ‘grammar streams’

    14th April 2017 at 13:27
    The Education Support Partnership's helpline has been fielding calls from teachers working over the Easter holiday.

    Exclusive: Tes poll reveals 96 per cent of teachers will work over Easter break

    14th April 2017 at 06:03

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today