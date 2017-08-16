Register
    Teachers 'lose thousands of pounds' because of benefits changes

    Tes Reporter
    16th August 2017 at 12:49
    A single parent-of-two working full time as a teacher and claiming in-work support could be more than £3,700 a year worse off in 2018-19, compared with 2011-12, research shows

    Teachers and other workers on low and middle wages have seen their incomes fall by thousands of pounds in recent years, according to new analysis.

    Research by the House of Commons Library shows that workers in the public and private sector have been hit by stagnating wages and a reduction in in-work benefits.

    The library compared different types of households and income groups working full time, taking into account developments such as the introduction of the national living wage and changes to the universal credit benefit payment.

    The analysis indicates that a single parent-of-two working full-time as a teacher who is a new claimant to universal credit will be more than £3,700 a year worse off in 2018-19, compared with 2011-12.

    Universal credit is aimed at bringing a number of welfare payments together into one social security payment, making the system easier to use.

    It has been subject to a series of changes since 2013, such as cuts to work allowances and a four-year freeze on rates paid to claimants.

    People on low incomes 'now worse off'

    Debbie Abrahams, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, said it was “shocking” that people on low and middle incomes “are no better off than they were five years ago, and in some cases they are worse off”.

    "The government's cuts to in-work support of both tax credits and universal credit are having a dramatic effect on people's lives, on top of stagnating wages and rising prices,” she added.

    "It's no wonder we are seeing record levels of in-work poverty, now standing at a shocking 7.4 million people.”

    A government equality analysis, obtained by Ms Abrahams under freedom of information legislation, showed that households with a woman or member of an ethnic minority are more likely to be adversely affected by cuts to universal credit work allowances.

    A government spokeswoman said: "We are committed to helping people improve their lives and raise their incomes.

    "Universal credit does that by providing additional tailored support not available under the old benefit system, including more help for those in work so they can eventually stop claiming benefits altogether, and under universal credit people are moving into work faster and staying in work longer than under the previous system.”

    Comments

