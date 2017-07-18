Register
    Teachers more critical of Ofsted the longer they have been in the job, survey finds

    Will Hazell
    18th July 2017 at 10:55
    Ofsted
    More than two-thirds of teachers agree that Ofsted exists primarily to help the government advance its education agenda

    Teachers are increasingly likely to criticise Ofsted the longer they have been in the profession, according to a new survey.

    The poll also found that over two-thirds of all teachers see Ofsted as existing primarily to help the government of the day advance its education agenda.

    A poll for the inspectorate by YouGov found that as a teacher's length of service increases, they are less likely to agree that Ofsted acts as a reliable and trusted arbiter or a force of improvement.

    Among NQTs and teachers in their first year, 30 per cent see Ofsted as a force for improvement in England’s education system, but the figure is just 15 per cent for teachers with 16 years’ experience or more.

    Thirty-one per cent of NQTs and teachers in their first year believe that it acts as a reliable and trusted arbiter of standards across all different types of schools in England, but this drops to 13 per cent among teachers with at least 16 years’ experience.

    Overall, 69 per cent of teachers “strongly or slightly agree” that Ofsted exists primarily to help the government of the day advance its education agenda.

    And 86 per cent of all teachers believe that Ofsted inspection “introduces unacceptable levels of burden into the system”, with 74 per cent saying that “inspections are focussed too much on finding faults and not enough about helping schools improve”.

    The survey found that 76 per cent of teachers find the thought of Ofsted inspecting their school “highly stressful for everyone”. However, primary school teachers were more likely to think this (82 per cent) than their secondary peers (69 per cent).

    Just 2 per cent of all teachers reported that their reaction to Ofsted inspecting their school would be: “Positive. Bring it on. Looking forward to demonstrating how good we are.”

    As reported by Tes last week, the poll found that 70 per cent of teachers still incorrectly believe that Ofsted prefers to see a child-centred teaching style.

    In a second survey of parents, also published today, a majority of parents say they would contact their school to raise concerns, rather than Ofsted.

    Of those parents that would contact Ofsted, most would prefer to contact Ofsted directly rather than through an anonymous online review website. 

    In a blog, Sean Harford, Ofsted’s national director of education, said: "It’s fair to say that we won’t be winning a popularity contest any time soon. No surprise there!  

    "But even within some tough messages, we can see an acknowledgement of the professionalism of our work. 

    "Fifty-seven per cent agree that their most recent inspection was ‘a fair and accurate assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of my school’."

