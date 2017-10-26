Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teachers 'paid 38% less than private tutors'

    Jonathan Owen
    26th October 2017 at 16:16
    Analysis shows pay gap between secondary school teachers and private tutors stands at nearly £9 per hour

    Secondary school teachers could earn almost 40 per cent more if they left their classrooms to go into private tutoring, according to findings published today. 

    Private tutors are paid £31.35 per hour on average, according to tuition company Tutor Hunt, which has carried out the analysis.

    In contrast, secondary teachers are paid £22.73 per hour on average, Office for National Statistics figures show.

    The gender pay gap also appears to be lower in the tutoring sector, the analysis finds. In teaching, full-time female teachers are paid £22.26 per hour, whereas their male colleagues are paid £23.24 per hour.

    Private tuition gains

    The difference is even greater when it comes to part-time teachers, with men paid an average of £27.17 per hour and women paid an hourly rate of £22.94 – 15.6 per cent less.

    However, in private tuition, women earn an average of £31.34 per hour – one penny less than the £31.35 hourly rate charged by men, according to Tutor Hunt's data from more than 2,200 qualified teachers who teach English or maths at up to A level.

    John Underhill, marketing manager at Tutor Hunt, said: “When we first looked at this data and saw the differences not only in how much a teacher earns compared to private tutors, but also the differences in the gender pay gap, we were shocked”.

    He added: “We always had an inkling that private tuition could be a good way for teachers to earn more money but now it seems as though they could earn more money and reduce their hours – with women, in particular, gaining financially for their time as well as deriving the additional benefits of flexibility offered by tutoring”.

    The findings come just months after TES reported a surge in the number of teachers leaving the profession.

    'Lack of security'

    But the rewards of teaching go far beyond a simple hourly rate, argue unions.

    Valentine Mulholland, head of policy at the NAHT headteachers union, said: “Tutoring does offer some flexibility, but this is balanced by a lack of security regarding pensions, sick pay and holiday. Classroom teachers also have the benefits of training and development and of course the sense of community offered by working with groups of young people and other staff and parents”.

    But she added that, in addition to tackling fairness regarding pay, “prospects for career progression, and expectations of workload also need to be improved in order to address the recruitment and retention crisis that is currently facing all schools.”

    Ms Mulholland warned: “Until this happens, other professions or opportunities to earn will always be attractive to many teachers”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Under-pressure teachers ditch schools to become private tutors

    7th October 2016 at 00:15

    Teachers ditch classrooms to become private tutors

    7th October 2016 at 01:00
     

    Four in 10 teachers have worked as private tutors, survey reveals

    8th September 2016 at 00:02

    Private tuition 'is the hidden secret of Britain's educational arms race'

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    2. Memories are made of this
    3. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    4. 'Our schools are drowning under a tidal wave of human misery'
    5. Angela Rayner: teachers resorting to food banks to survive
    6. What’s the best path to take for your primary reading strategy?
    7. 'There can be no hiding place for schools that don't meet their responsi...
    8. Justine Greening reveals locations chosen for student loan reimbursement...
    9. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    10. A banjo, a large-screen TV and an Anderson shelter: the 'ridiculous' ite...

    Breaking news

    The government is planning to change the rules on deficits and council loans to schools.

    Academy accounts: 165 trusts in deficit and 4 other things we learned

    26th October 2017 at 17:38
    City of Edinburgh Music School future in doubt

    Renowned specialist music school faces closure

    26th October 2017 at 16:58
    The DfE has named 121 academy trusts where at least one member of staff received £150,000 or more in 2015-16.

    DfE backtracks on plan to publish list of highest-paid academy staff

    26th October 2017 at 15:45
    Dozens of sets of academy accounts were qualified by their auditors over a three-year period.

    Auditors give 'qualified' opinion of national academy accounts

    26th October 2017 at 14:19
    Teacher training

    Teacher training: More postgraduate places are needed and 3 other facts in today's statistics

    26th October 2017 at 12:39

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now