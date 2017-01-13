Teachers' pay, sex education and Amanda Spielman – the TES podcast

Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We hear how the pay gap between classroom teachers and school leaders has widened considerably over the past 15 years, and we discuss the academy leaders who have received pay rises of up to £100,000 in a year.

We discuss our interview with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's new chief inspector, who has promised not to be as outspoken as her predecessor, and we talk about sex and how it should be taught in school. Tune in and enjoy.