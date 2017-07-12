Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teachers should work in disadvantaged schools before qualifying as headteachers, commission urges

    Martin George
    13th July 2017 at 06:01
    Working in a school in a deprived area should be a condition of getting the headteacher qualification, a commission has said.
    Report calls for schools in disadvantaged areas to be given money to help teachers rent or buy a home

    Teachers should not be able to qualify as a headteacher unless they have taught in a school in a disadvantaged area, a cross-party report has urged.

    The Commission on Inequality in Education, chaired by former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, found that pupils in poorer areas are falling behind those from richer homes.

    Its report, released today, highlights big differences between teachers in richer and poorer areas.

    It says that in schools with more affluent children, 12 per cent of teachers have more than 10 years of experience, while the poorest have 7 per cent.

    It also finds that pupils in schools serving areas of higher deprivation are more likely to have teachers who do not have an academic degree in a relevant subject, and who are more likely to move jobs.

    It says that ensuring a teacher has been in middle leadership in a school in a disadvantaged area before they could gain the headteacher qualification would encourage teachers to spend time in disadvantaged schools.

    The report also calls for schools in disadvantaged areas to be given money to help teachers rent or buy a home, to help the recruit and retain good staff.

    Mr Clegg told Tes: “We made that recommendation because some of the alternative ideas that have been fielded to deal with the recruitment and retention problems don’t really bear much scrutiny. Pay differential has been fielded in the past as a possible way forward, but we know you would have to make the pay differential huge to have an incentive effect.

    “The evidence we gathered was that the cost of housing, in particular, was a bigger disincentive for teachers.”

    The report also calls for homework contracts between schools and parents.

    These would commit teachers to setting high-quality homework, and parents to ensuring it is completed, as well as having regular contact with the school to discuss progress.

    Asked whether such contracts would work in practice, Mr Clegg cited the example of Michaela Community School in Wembley, sometimes dubbed the strictest in England, which was recently graded “outstanding” by Ofsted.

    He said: “There are some pretty exacting expectations on parents, many of whom come from very disadvantaged backgrounds, and it can lead to tension and debate between teachers and parents at times, but it seems to have had a very positive effect on children in a very mixed socio-economic context.”

    Other members of the commission are Conservative MP Suella Fernandes, who is chair of governors at Michaela, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, Becky Allen of Education Datalab, and Sam Freedman of Teach First.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Mary Bousted: 'The single biggest factor in educational underachievement is deprivation – funding must reflect that'

    14th March 2017 at 16:14

    Government unveils six new 'opportunity areas' to target schools in 'social mobility cold spots'

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Pay teachers working in underperforming areas more, says Nick Clegg

    12th January 2016 at 12:03

    Most read

    1. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    2. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    3. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    4. #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance
    5. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    6. 'It's time for a rethink on how we handle bullying'
    7. Three-quarters of parents have not heard of Progress 8, poll shows
    8. Family of murdered teacher Ann Maguire begin legal challenge over pupil ...
    9. Greening signals less 'punitive' approach towards struggling schools
    10. Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    Breaking news

    Nick Clegg criticised the Conservative's approach to free schools.

    Nick Clegg: Public money wasted by 'arbitrary and financially reckless approach' to free schools

    13th July 2017 at 07:13
    Ucas

    Proportion of 18-year-olds applying to university reaches record level

    13th July 2017 at 07:02

    Ofsted and Ofqual boards criticised for lack of racial diversity

    13th July 2017 at 00:01
    Recruitment

    Exclusive: Large MATs appoint most school leaders from within

    12th July 2017 at 18:04
    Ann Maguire

    Family of murdered teacher Ann Maguire begin legal challenge over pupil witnesses

    12th July 2017 at 11:49

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now