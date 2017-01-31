    Teachers in Scotland will not be handed extra power to search pupils for weapons

    Henry Hepburn
    31st January 2017 at 17:26
    Education secretary rejects recommendation that would have made teachers 'like the police'

    Teachers in Scotland will not be given extra powers to search students suspected of carrying weapons because this would “radically change” the teacher-pupil relationship.

    Education secretary John Swinney made the announcement this afternoon, in a response to the inquiry into the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne (pictured) in 2015.

    Mr Swinney will not take forward a recommendation which could have paved the way for teachers to compel a pupil to be searched, a practice which is possible in England.

    Mr Swinney told the Scottish Parliament: “Currently, outside of the prison system, this power is held only by the police [in Scotland]. We would therefore be placing teachers on the same footing as police officers if we were to change the law.”

    This would “radically change” the relationship between teacher and pupil, which, he said, was “often fundamental” to changing “challenging behaviour". Schools and local authorities already had "robust processes in place to address concerns about violence and weapons", he added.

    The government will clarify its position in new guidance on school exclusions, which will advise that consensual searches can continue but that if a young person “will not cooperate by showing their belongings, then the police must be called immediately”.

    'Let's focus on building positive relationships'

    Larry Flanagan, general secretary of Scotland’s biggest teaching union, the EIS, said the Scottish government had “taken the correct view in ruling out statutory powers to enable searching of pupils without parental support”.

    He added: “Experience from England, where teachers have such power, does not suggest that it is a crucial area of intervention. Instead the focus should continue to be on building positive relationships in schools, creating an atmosphere of trust so that students can report concerns to staff, and ensuring that students are aware of the dangers associated with carrying weapons.”

    Mr Swinney also confirmed today that the government would be taking forward a recommendation for "further legislative controls" on the sale of weapons online, and has contacted the Westminster government to seek a "UK-wide approach".

    Last October, child-protection expert Andrew Lowe published his report into 16-year-old Bailey’s death at Aberdeen’s Cults Academy in October 2015.

    In 2007, headteachers in England were granted the power to search pupils suspected of having weapons, and in 2010 the power was extended to include drugs, alcohol and stolen goods. However, the Scottish government has always resisted a similar move.

    Bailey’s killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for nine years last March after being found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Aberdeen.

    Mr Lowe concluded that the incident that led to the stabbing could not have been “predicted or averted on the day” and that it was “an unplanned, spontaneous conflict that emerged rapidly out of an unexceptional banter”.

    However, he added that if those who knew that the perpetrator carried weapons in school had reported it to staff, the tragedy would have been “potentially predictable and avoidable”.

    Comments

