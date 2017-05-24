Register
    Teachers win 'landmark' legal victory over strike pay

    Charlotte Santry
    24th May 2017 at 12:41
    FE
    The Supreme Court has today ruled on a decision believed to affect all teachers working in sixth-form colleges

    Teachers working in a sixth-form college have won a "landmark" legal victory over the amount of pay that can be deducted after a strike.

    Today's Supreme Court decision follows a long legal battle fought by teachers at King Edward VI College, in Stourbridge, backed by the NASUWT teaching union.

    After the teachers took part in a national one-day strike in 2011 over changes to public sector pensions, the college deducted their pay by an amount equivalent to 1/260th of their annual salary.

    However, today's ruling said that only 1/365th should have been taken.

    In an earlier blog post, a senior lawyer at the law firm representing the college had said the amounts involved were relatively small for the teachers involved, "but for the sector as a whole a finding in the teachers’ favour would have cost around £300,000 per strike day".

    'Important principle'

    Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary, said: “The Supreme Court ruling is a landmark victory for teachers’ rights across the UK. 

    “Time and time again employers have sought to use the 1/260th deduction, instead of the deduction of 1/365th that the NASUWT has always maintained was the correct calculation.

    “The NASUWT has pursued this issue doggedly since 2011. While others gave up, we continued to fight this important principle – not only for the teachers at King Edward VI College in Stourbridge, but also for all those in sixth-form colleges.

    “We will now be seeking reimbursement of the monies unlawfully deducted from our members.”

    Graham Baird, director of HR services for the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said: “After several years of uncertainty, we welcome the clarity provided by the Supreme Court’s ruling and fully accept the decision.

    "We will consider the implications of this judgement in more detail and will consult with all parties involved before issuing guidance to our members."

