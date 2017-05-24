Teaching happiness, maths and making staffrooms more fun – this week's Tes podcast

We talk about the looming crisis with maths as students up and down the country sit the tougher GCSEs.

We discuss whether wellbeing programmes in schools can actually cause more damage than good.

And we speak about how schools can make their work spaces more appealing to staff. Slides could be the answer. Tune in and enjoy.

