    The Tes podcast: Academy secrecy, pay rises and emojis

    Eleanor Busby
    14th July 2017 at 14:32
    Podcast

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

    We talk about a Tes analysis that has uncovered the extent of the secrecy surrounding decisions about academies.

    We explore the top priorities of new Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran - which include improving teachers' pay and morale.

    And we also discuss how teachers should embrace emojis as they are not going away anytime soon. Tune in and enjoy. 

     

     

     

     

     

    Breaking news

    ofsted, inspectorate, sir michael wilshaw, funding, bonuses, budget, cuts, inspection, school

    Ofsted officials given bonuses totalling up to £110,000 amid budget squeeze

    14th July 2017 at 11:47
    Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran raised concerns about the pay of some academy trust leaders.

    Government should intervene over excessive academy pay, says Lib Dem spokesperson

    14th July 2017 at 11:30
    The vast majority of documents relating to the work of headteacher boards are hidden from public view.

    Exclusive: Extent of academy secrecy revealed as DfE publishes only 3% of papers

    14th July 2017 at 05:31
    maths a level survey

    Exclusive: Maths 'disaster' as schools report 'alarming' decline in post-16 take-up

    14th July 2017 at 05:02
    mental health, girls, GCSEs, depression

    Self-harm has increased in almost half of schools, survey finds

    14th July 2017 at 00:01

