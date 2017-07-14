The Tes podcast: Academy secrecy, pay rises and emojis

Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about a Tes analysis that has uncovered the extent of the secrecy surrounding decisions about academies.

We explore the top priorities of new Lib Dem education spokesperson Layla Moran - which include improving teachers' pay and morale.

And we also discuss how teachers should embrace emojis as they are not going away anytime soon. Tune in and enjoy.