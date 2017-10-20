The Tes podcast: Assistant heads, primary leaders' pay and parking problems

Join the Tes team as we talk about some of the biggest issues of the week.

We look at the dramatic rise in the number of assistant headteachers in recent years, and try to unpick what might be lying behind it - as well as the impact it might be having on teacher workload.

We also discuss a very well paid primary leader, and ask how widespread such high salaries are in the non-academy sector.

And we talk about the problem that you might see outside your schools gates everyday: parking, parents and local residents.