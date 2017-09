Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We discuss this week's behaviour special: the team talk about the rocketing rate of exclusions, the Tes award-winning Boxing Academy and why one researcher says that punishments and rewards don't work in the classroom, and uniform policy. Tune in and enjoy.

