The Tes podcast: ‘Coasting' schools, special measures and the Tory conference

Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about how figures obtained by Tes show that none of the schools branded "coasting" by the government have been turned into an academy as a result, and we discuss how more than a quarter of schools "ordered" to become academies are yet to convert.

We also talk about one teacher's harrowing story about working in a school in special measures. And we discuss this week's Tory conference and what is likely to be on the forthcoming political agenda.

