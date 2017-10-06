Register
    The Tes podcast: ‘Coasting' schools, special measures and the Tory conference

    Eleanor Busby
    6th October 2017 at 17:19

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

    We talk about how figures obtained by Tes show that none of the schools branded "coasting" by the government have been turned into an academy as a result, and we discuss how more than a quarter of schools "ordered" to become academies are yet to convert.

    We also talk about one teacher's harrowing story about working in a school in special measures. And we discuss this week's Tory conference and what is likely to be on the forthcoming political agenda. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Breaking news

    'Prove your staff trips are value for public money', academy chain told

    6th October 2017 at 19:04
    One academy CEO said he received three phone calls on the last day of the election urging him and his schools to vote.

    Revealed: DfE's eleventh hour 'panic' over headteacher board election turnout

    6th October 2017 at 17:15
    growth mindset, carol dweck, research, achievement, success, failure, intelligence, psychology, panacea, learning styles, outcomes

    Weekend read: Is growth mindset the new learning styles?

    6th October 2017 at 16:21

    Up to £45m up for grabs in latest round of Teaching and Leadership Innovation Fund

    6th October 2017 at 15:45
    Subject difficulty

    Subject choices based more on enjoyment than 'difficulty', Ofqual finds

    6th October 2017 at 10:37

