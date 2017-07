This week on the Tes podcast, the team discuss a new PGCE course being offered by a for-profit university, which claims to be the first in the UK to focus on "knowledge-based" secondary and primary school teaching.

And as we come to the end of 2016-17, we look back at a year that was dominated by funding issues, and that raised – and then dashed – the hopes of grammar-school advocates.

Tune in and enjoy.