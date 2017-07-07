Register
    The Tes podcast: Ofsted inspections, teacher salaries and fidget spinners

    Eleanor Busby
    7th July 2017 at 15:09
    Podcast
    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education

    We talk about the latest research from a leading educational psychologist suggesting that Ofsted inspections should have a checklist. 

    We discuss how teachers' pay has declined over the past seven years – and how austerity has forced some school staff to turn to food banks to get by. 

    We also explore how schools can best deal with the latest fads, such as fidget spinners and JoJo bows. Tune in and enjoy. 

     

