The Tes podcast: Ofsted inspections, teacher salaries and fidget spinners

We talk about the latest research from a leading educational psychologist suggesting that Ofsted inspections should have a checklist.

We discuss how teachers' pay has declined over the past seven years – and how austerity has forced some school staff to turn to food banks to get by.

We also explore how schools can best deal with the latest fads, such as fidget spinners and JoJo bows. Tune in and enjoy.

