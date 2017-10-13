The Tes podcast: Ofsted, Progress 8 and school funding

Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about the landmark judgement from the Court of Appeal, which ruled in favour of Ofsted following a long-running court battle with an Islamic school over the separation of girls and boys.

We discuss what the provisional Progress 8 scores mean for schools and we also talk about our Tes analysis that found that grammar schools are likely to disproportionately benefit from reforms to the national funding f​ormula.

