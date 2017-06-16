The Tes podcast: Porn and politics

Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about the spike in sexual offences in schools and the impact that online pornography can have on pupils' behaviour.

We also discuss what schools can do combat fake expectations that have emerged from porn.

And we look at the general election fallout and what it could mean for funding and social mobility.

There's also a sneak preview of our feature on Harry Potter in next week's magazine. Tune in and enjoy.