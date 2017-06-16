Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The Tes podcast: Porn and politics

    Eleanor Busby
    16th June 2017 at 16:17
    Podcast

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

    We talk about the spike in sexual offences in schools and the impact that online pornography can have on pupils' behaviour.

    We also discuss what schools can do combat fake expectations that have emerged from porn.

    And we look at the general election fallout and what it could mean for funding and social mobility.

    There's also a sneak preview of our feature on Harry Potter in next week's magazine. Tune in and enjoy. 

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    The Tes podcast: general election special

    9th June 2017 at 14:27

    Blair’s legacy, pensions and primary testing – the Tes podcast

    28th April 2017 at 14:58

    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    21st April 2017 at 13:23

    Pisa rankings, school dogs and growth mindset - the Tes podcast

    24th March 2017 at 17:18

    Headteachers heckling, academy secrecy and the funding crisis - the TES podcast

    10th March 2017 at 17:15

    Most read

    1. Schools told by Ofqual to expect 'more variability' in exam results this...
    2. Anger as OCR exam board makes third mistake this summer – this time in b...
    3. Exam board AQA apologises after error in A-level chemistry exam
    4. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    5. Falls in language and science GCSEs: five key points from today's exam e...
    6. 'The government's squalid targets have forced the arts into retreat in s...
    7. Workload is "unacceptable", say 6 out of 10 primary teachers
    8. Outrage as national leadership role threatened over discredited 2016 Sat...
    9. 'Acronyms like RUCSAC prevent children from thinking mathematically – we...
    10. Union demands end of teacher pay cap as inflation outstrips earnings

    Breaking news

    Emma Knights raised concerns about multi-academy trusts with Justine Greening.

    Expanding academy trusts risk losing connections with communities, governors warn

    16th June 2017 at 17:50

    Ofsted warns schools they face greater scrutiny over 'substance' of what they teach

    16th June 2017 at 14:44

    Schools asked to wear #GreenForGrenfell

    16th June 2017 at 13:24
    Heath Monk

    New MAT formed by 450-year-old grammar school foundation to recruit comprehensives

    16th June 2017 at 12:01
    Video

    Watch: One assistant head’s call to arms on school funding cuts – a message to show your students' parents

    16th June 2017 at 06:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now