The Tes podcast: School funding, Sats and scripted lessons

Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

We talk about our exclusive interview with education secretary Justine Greening and what it revealed about school funding and teachers' pay.

We also discuss the government's announcement on primary assessment and the scrapping of KS1 tests.

Our feature on the rise of scripted lessons, and an interesting piece of research that suggests boys are more likely to be interested in physics because of the way that they urinate, are also on the agenda.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook