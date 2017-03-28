Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Test fewer pupils on more subjects: campaigners offer alternative primary assessment plan

    Helen Ward
    29th March 2017 at 00:04
    primary assessment plan
    Sampling would give "truer picture" of standards in primary schools by cutting out cramming, says coalition of parents and teachers

    An alternative primary assessment system – with Sats scrapped in favour of a sample of pupils tested at the end of Year 6 – has been put forward by the campaign group More than a Score

    The group, which represents 17 organisations, including the NUT, also proposes that a wider range of subjects than maths and English could be monitored through national sampling.

    They argue that the current system of testing every child to judge schools is “deeply flawed” because it narrows the curriculum and creates stress for pupils and teachers.

    Its alternative system, which is due to be launched at an event in Westminster this evening, says that teachers should choose how to assess pupils in class and that parents should have meaningful reports on their children’s progress – but that the national monitoring of standards should involve testing only a sample of children, as happens currently for primary science.

    “Our current system of primary assessment is in urgent need of reform,” Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the NUT, said. “In summer 2016, nearly half the 11-year-olds in the country were told they weren’t ready for secondary school.

    "That wasn’t true – but it was deeply damaging. It’s a peculiarity of the English system that, despite the number of tests children face, none of them test how well the government is doing at supporting learning. Testing random samples of pupils – random so the children won’t be crammed – will give a much truer picture of our education system.”

    Nancy Stewart, of TACTYC, an association for early years training, said teachers' assessment of what children could do was crucial, but different from external testing. “Good gardeners provide young plants with attentive care and the best conditions for growth; they do not keep pulling them up to measure their roots,” she added.

    The report comes in contrast to recommendations from the NAHT headteachers’ union earlier this year, which backed the continuation of externally set and marked tests in reading and maths, as well as teacher assessment for writing, at the end of key stage 2 – although it called for the end of key stage 1 tests.

    The chaos surrounding the introduction of new primary tests last year led to the NAHT, ATL and NUT unions all warning of a potential boycott of Sats unless changes were made.

    Their concerns included a reading test that left children in tears and wide variations between how local authorities assessed writing. The DfE also set up an inquiry to look into how two test papers were leaked during 2016.

    But potential boycott action was averted after the government agreed that it would review primary assessment, with a consulation due this year.  

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘The primary interim writing assessment framework belongs in the shredder’

    23rd February 2017 at 15:16

    Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44

    Primary assessment: Five reasons teachers are calling for reforms to the system

    14th December 2016 at 14:46

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    3. We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings
    4. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    5. The five steps teaching assistants must follow to increase student indep...
    6. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    7. Getting rid of staff isn’t the answer
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets
    10. 'The press is full of bad-news stories about teaching – we desperately n...

    Breaking news

    Public accounts committee

    Public spending watchdog: 'Desk-based DfE officials do not understand the budget pressures faced by schools'

    29th March 2017 at 00:04
    GCSE

    GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but grade 5 for schools

    28th March 2017 at 18:15
    Shannon May of Bridge International Academies giving evidence to the International Development Committee.

    Teachers 'disempowered' by highly-scripted lessons delivered on tablets

    28th March 2017 at 14:33
    Numerical grades

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 13:55
    The government has officially launched the new LocatED property company.

    New DfE property company will 'operate at pace' to deliver 500 new free schools

    28th March 2017 at 13:41

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today