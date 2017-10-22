Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Theresa May 'considered curbing teacher strikes'

    Martin George
    22nd October 2017 at 12:00
    The Conservatives considered plans to curb strike action by teachers.
    DfE
    Plans were dropped after the general election, following a revolt by cabinet ministers, it is reported

    Plans to prevent strikes by teachers’ unions from closing schools were included in a draft version of the Conservative Party manifesto for this year’s election, it has been reported.

    The idea of reducing disruption caused by strikes in key public services was dropped after cabinet ministers said it would alienate teachers and other public sector workers, the Mail on Sunday said.

    It quotes an email sent to the political campaigns company used by the Conservatives, dated 25 April and entitled “minimum service levels for strikes”, as saying: “Legislate to introduce minimum service levels in transport and other public services including border staff, prison staff, teachers, doctors and nurses in the event of a strike.”

    The newspaper said this legislation would have forced staff working in key public services to maintain minimum levels of service during strikes, and would have made it easier for agency staff to break strikes.

    The article also reported Tory aides as saying, after the plans were dropped from the manifesto, that the prime minister had hoped to introduce them after the election but had to abandon the idea after losing her majority.

    Since the election, the government has confirmed there will be a 1 per cent cap on teachers’ pay this year, but has lifted the public sector pay cap for police and prison officers, and suggested there could be "flexibility" regarding teachers' pay next year.

    The government has already tightened the rules around strikes, with last year’s Trade Union Act requiring at least 50 per cent of a teacher union's members to vote in a ballot and 40 per cent to say yes, for action to go ahead.

    Last month, Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, told Tes the new law did not rule out the possibility of strikes in the future.

    She said: “I’m certainly not saying there won’t ever be national industrial action again. The issue would have to be absolutely critical and we would have to mobilise effectively.”

    She said it was likely that the nature of industrial action would change, with an increase in “school-by-school action” where it is easier to achieve the thresholds.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers win 'landmark' legal victory over strike pay

    24th May 2017 at 12:41

    NUT votes for one-day strike in the summer term

    15th April 2017 at 12:58

    John McDonnell: I would back teachers' strike over cuts and pay

    14th April 2017 at 18:13

    NUT threatens national strike over school funding

    6th April 2017 at 10:50

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. 'Being a nice teacher works. My pupils like me and I like them. All of t...
    3. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    4. Keeping children safe online – Tes' safeguarding special issue as a free...
    5. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    6. Exclusive: Recruitment crisis causes explosion in number of assistant he...
    7. Edge Hill's former dean of education convicted of fraud
    8. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    9. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'
    10. Exclusive: MAT employees asked to relocate 100 miles away after not read...

    Breaking news

    Sir Michael Wilshaw.

    'Politically correct' DfE fails to take action against illegal schools - Wilshaw

    22nd October 2017 at 11:49

    Weekend read: Is Ofsted's legal win a seismic step forwards for equality – or a storm in a teacup?

    20th October 2017 at 18:12
    This week's podcast looks at the rising number of assistant heads.

    The Tes podcast: Assistant heads, primary leaders' pay and parking problems

    20th October 2017 at 18:08
    headteachers, church of england, cofe, nigel genders, qualification, leadership, training, schools

    CofE to train hundreds of aspiring headteachers

    20th October 2017 at 15:35
    Providers of the leadership qualifications have been revealed.

    Thirty providers to offer new qualification for academy trust leaders and executive heads

    20th October 2017 at 15:18

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now