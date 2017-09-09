Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Thinktank calls for retention rewards for new teachers to end "bursary tourism"

    Martin George
    9th September 2017 at 14:07
    Reform is calling for the DfE to introduce retention rewards.
    DfE
    Reform warns that DfE's focus on academies means schools are missing out on the benefits of joining larger groups

    An influential thinktank has called for the government to replace the up-front lump sums it uses to attract new teachers to prevent “bursary tourists”.

    Public service thinktank Reform will instead call for the DfE to introduce retention rewards paid through the first years of a new teacher's career, in a report due to be published this autumn.

    Louis Coiffait, head of education at Reform, raised concerns about large bursaries used to recruit top graduates to teach key subjects when he previewed the study at today’s ResearchED annual conference.

    He said: “The higher bursary levels up above £20,000 for languages, maths, sciences – they are the ones with the highest exit rates. That might be to do with competing careers, we don’t really know any detail, but our answer still is to just keep throwing money at these people.”

    He called for the focus to be switched from recruitment to retention, and he proposed retention rewards that could see a new teacher receive £5,000 for each year they stayed in the profession, instead of up to £30,000 in their training year.

    He added: “It’s a way of saying you are rewarded for every year you stay in the profession, and we think five years, based on the evidence, is the sweet spot to aim for in terms of keeping people in the profession because you get better at your job, you enjoy it more, you are less likely to leave.

    “We think this will discourage these people called ‘bursary tourists’ who finish university, don’t know what to do, see teaching, see £30,000 and go for it, and a couple of years in go ‘this is really hard’, and then they leave, and they have walked away with £30,000.

    “This way, at least they have only walked away with £10,000.”

    Mr Coiffait also said the research had found that stand-alone schools were finding teacher recruitment and retention particularly hard, because they could not compete with the CPD and career opportunities provided by groups of schools.

    He said it was “not about an academy or a federation, it’s just about being in a big group of schools above a certain level”.

    However, two-thirds of schools are not in such groups, he added.

    He called for the DfE to be “agnostic about the type of group it promotes; at the moment it is a MAT only policy,” which he said lots of people were still against, leaving them missing out on the benefits of groups.

    He added: “In many ways, federations could be the gateway drug”.

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by 10 per cent

    31st August 2017 at 14:55

    Talking up teaching will help solve recruitment woes

    11th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    Exclusive: DfE increases budget for teacher recruitment advertising by £6m as trainee numbers slump

    6th April 2017 at 16:45

    The bus tour driving up recruitment in Bradford

    24th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Ofsted to use 'strong pass' of GCSE grade 5 to judge schools
    2. 'I ended up taking an overdose – all because of a false accusation by a ...
    3. How to deal with *that* class late on a Friday afternoon
    4. Troubled Wakefield City Academies Trust to give up all 21 of its schools
    5. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    6. Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start
    7. Why we need to scrap pupils’ target grades
    8. Spielman: 'Cutting teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is par...
    9. Exclusive: Permanent exclusions 'skyrocket' by as much as 300% in a year
    10. Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs

    Breaking news

    Nick Gibb defended the decision not to include arts subjects in the EBacc.

    Nick Gibb: Arts are excluded from EBacc so pupils can "specialise in different things"

    9th September 2017 at 12:03
    gcse grades, ofsted, inspections, inspectors, sean harford, 5-9, 4-9, accountability, headteachers

    Exclusive: Ofsted to use 'strong pass' of GCSE grade 5 to judge schools

    8th September 2017 at 17:31
    Sir Greg Martin has resigned as chair of governors at Durand Academy Trust.

    Exclusive: End of an era as controversial ex-head Greg Martin resigns from Durand

    8th September 2017 at 16:49
    Wakefield City Academies Trust is giving up all its schools.

    Troubled Wakefield City Academies Trust to give up all 21 of its schools

    8th September 2017 at 14:17
    Justine Greening has announced the first round of grants from the Strategic School Improvement Fund.

    Exclusive: DfE gives 56 projects almost £20m in first round of school improvement grants

    8th September 2017 at 13:57

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now