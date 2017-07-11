Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Three-quarters of parents have not heard of Progress 8, poll shows

    Eleanor Busby
    11th July 2017 at 12:26
    Confusion
    And a fifth of parents have not heard of new GCSE grades being awarded next month

    Three-quarters of parents and carers have not heard of the new accountability measure Progress 8, according to a new survey. 

    And of those who have heard of Progress 8, less than a fifth (19 per cent) of parents and carers understand how it works, a poll finds. 

    In January this year, all schools were ranked on the government's new performance measure in the key stage 4 performance tables. 

    Progress 8 – which was used for the first time this year – replaced the previous measure of five A* to C GCSE grades, including English and maths.

    But a survey of more than 1,500 parents and carers of secondary school children has revealed that only 19 per cent have heard of Progress 8. 

    And there is still confusion about the GCSE grading reforms, which come into effect this summer for maths and English. A fifth of parents and carers have not heard of the new numerical 9 to 1 scale which will replace A* to G. 

    And of those who have heard, only 16 per cent totally understand the rationale for the reforms. 

    This follows a survey from the CBI this week which revealed that more than a third of business do not know that the new numerical grading system for GCSEs is being used from next month.

    Today's poll, released by the Department for Education, also reveals that fewer parents have heard of the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) – one of the government's accountability measures – than last summer.  

    Only half of parents and carers had heard of the EBacc, compared to 58 per cent last year, despite a push from ministers to increase the number of pupils studying the core academic EBacc subjects.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Pressure from schools forces government to rethink Progress 8

    17th March 2017 at 05:31

    Exclusive: Schools may try to 'lose' vulnerable pupils because of Progress 8

    20th January 2017 at 01:03

    Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables

    19th January 2017 at 12:37

    GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard

    19th January 2017 at 09:30

    Only 1 per cent of parents understand Progress 8, say teachers

    18th January 2017 at 13:31

    Most read

    1. Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise
    2. #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors
    3. 'Why teaching abroad was the only option for me after my PGCE'
    4. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    5. Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test
    6. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    7. The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay
    8. Sats: One in 10 teachers 'forced to cheat'
    9. 'The education community is saying enough is enough when it comes to Sats'
    10. Teachers pay review body flags 'real risk' of schools not being able to ...

    Breaking news

    sats shambles markers guidance

    #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance

    11th July 2017 at 15:30
    Parents of children eligible for free school meals reported receiving less communication from schools than parents of children not eligible for free school meals.

    Parents of pupils on free school meals 'get less information from schools'

    11th July 2017 at 11:59
    Secondary

    More than third of schools enter less than 50 per cent of pupils for EBacc

    11th July 2017 at 10:59

    Pupils rock times tables on live breakfast TV

    11th July 2017 at 10:49
    Workload

    DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools

    11th July 2017 at 10:38

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now