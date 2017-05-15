Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Three-quarters of primary teachers feel under pressure to work when ill

    Adi Bloom
    15th May 2017 at 14:35
    teachers, primary, overtime, sick, ill health, workload, wellbeing, family, work-life balance
    Most UK primary teachers put in hours of overtime, often at evenings and during the holidays, survey shows

    Almost three-quarters of primary teachers feel under pressure to go to work when they are ill, a new survey shows.

    And similar numbers regularly work overtime, with many saying that they sacrifice family or social commitments in order to make sure all their work is done.

    The poll of 1,500 UK primary teachers shows that 76 per cent work beyond their agreed hours, with 48 per cent regularly working more than one extra hour a day. One in 10 admitted to working three or more hours of unpaid overtime every day.

    These working hours meant inevitable sacrifice. Four in 10 primary teachers – 42 per cent – go into school to work during the holidays, the survey by recruitment consultancy Randstad shows. Sixteen per cent regularly work at weekends and 72 per cent said that they feel under pressure to go into work, even when they are feeling unwell.

    Paying the price

    Mary Bousted, general secretary of the ATL teaching union, was unsurprised by the findings. “Teachers always feel under pressure to get into work,” she said. “They want the children to keep learning. They want to keep routines established.

    “Also, they know that pupils rely on them, especially vulnerable pupils. Schools might be one of the few places where these pupils have security and stability.

    “But teachers pay the price when they stop – you often find that you get to the end of the half-term and then you collapse.”

    The survey of teachers also shows that 52 per cent of teachers regularly sacrifice family and social commitments because of excessive workload.

    But it suggests that 90 per cent of primary teachers find their work fulfilling.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook 

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Rather than asking why teachers leave the profession, we should wonder that they remain'

    2nd May 2017 at 13:05

    Teachers are the workers most likely to put in extra hours, survey finds

    25th April 2016 at 12:13

    Hundreds of thousands of teachers working for free

    24th February 2017 at 06:24

    A third of teachers have suffered abuse from parents, study shows

    26th April 2017 at 15:01

    Most read

    1. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    2. Seven ways for teachers to support their colleagues and make a big diffe...
    3. Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test
    4. 'I have pupils who really need dedicated special needs support, but the ...
    5. No man 'in their right mind' would go into teaching, says geography teac...
    6. Five classroom crazes teachers don't miss
    7. 'The classroom fads that illustrate education’s often unhealthy relation...
    8. DfE behaviour tsar: 'Dyslexia and ADHD are over-diagnosed crypto-patholo...
    9. No way back: How a MAT disbanded a school governing body because it aske...
    10. Evidence is important, but great teaching is still an art

    Breaking news

    north somerset teachers' book award, reading, books, english, review, authors

    The best children's books of the year – according to teachers

    15th May 2017 at 13:39

    More than 1 billion classroom resources downloaded from Tes

    15th May 2017 at 13:16

    Green Party pledges to abolish 'pointless' Sats

    15th May 2017 at 10:41

    Vast majority of young people think there should be a GCSE in sign language

    15th May 2017 at 00:01
    School cuts

    Unions call for Parliamentary candidates to pledge extra schools cash

    14th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now