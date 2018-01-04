Register
    Toby Young's 'sexist' comments are 'unacceptable', union tells Greening

    Eleanor Busby
    4th January 2018 at 11:32
    Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney
    DfE
    The NEU warns that vital work on tackling sexism in schools could be undermined by the appointment of Mr Young to the board of a new university regulator

    Comments made by Toby Young, who has been appointed to the board of a new university regulator, are “unacceptable”, a teachers’ union has told education secretary Justine Greening.

    The National Education Union has written to Ms Greening today to express “concerns” over the “inappropriate” appointment of the New Schools Network leader to the Office for Students board.

    In the letter, general secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney say it is “surprising” that Mr Young was not ruled out as an “unacceptable appointee” for his public comments on disability, children with special educational needs and Oxbridge students from state schools.

    And writing to Ms Greening, who is also equalities minister, the union leaders suggest that the “sexist and homophobic” comments made by Mr Young must be “unacceptable” to the minister.

    The letter says: “The general public would not expect politicians or teachers to hold these views and the same standards should apply to members of this important new public body.

    'Inappropriate appointment'

    “The National Education Union has welcomed the work that the Department for Education has been doing to tackle sexism in schools and are concerned that this vital work could be undermined by the signal given by this inappropriate appointment.

    “We look forward to hearing your views on this matter and if Toby Young is still to be kept in post, your reasoning for welcoming it in light of his offensive comments.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Toby Young’s diverse experience includes time at Harvard and Cambridge as well as co-founding the successful West London Free School.

    “This experience will be vital in encouraging new providers and ensuring more universities are working effectively with schools.

    “The appointments to the board reflect the diverse needs of the higher education sector, young people and employers.

    “The OfS board's broad range of skills and experience across the field of education will ensure it is able to deliver for students.”

    Amid criticism of his appointment, Mr Young said that a "handful of things" he had tweeted dating back to 2009 were being "wrongly misconstrued" as evidence that he was opposed to gender equality and LGBT rights.

     "I hope people will judge me on my actions, not on silly things I've tweeted or written in my 30-year career as a journalist," he told the BBC.

    DfE

    Comments

