Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tories pledge free breakfasts for all primary pupils but fund only a quarter

    Helen Ward
    24th May 2017 at 11:43
    Education Datalab estimates true costs would be nearly three times higher, even if just a fifth of pupils take up the offer

    The Conservative Party’s manifesto pledge of free breakfasts for all primary school pupils is based on funding fewer than a quarter of eligible children, researchers have revealed.

    The party has promised to "offer a free school breakfast to every child in every year of primary school".

    It said that funding would partly come from scrapping free school lunches for all infants.

    Now Education Datalab has published its own evaluation of providing school breakfasts and concluded that the £60 million cost, which the Tories have said will be needed to fulfil its breakfast promise for all primary children, looks “very optimistic”.

    The blogpost, written by Philip Nye, says that the expected price of providing free breakfasts seems to be based on the Education Endowment Foundation’s evaluation of the Magic Breakfast scheme – something the Conservatives have now confirmed.

    But it points out that the evaluation states that, in the study, only 23.6 per cent of the sample actually took up the offer of the free breakfast.

    Some costs 'seem very low'

    “Take-up is certainly sure to be some way less than 100 per cent – the offer of a free breakfast won’t alone be enough of an incentive to persuade some families to change their morning routine, and stop having breakfast as a family,” Mr Nye writes.

    “And there are reasons to think that schools that participated in the Magic Breakfast trial might have higher take-up than other schools. These schools had high levels of pupils eligible for free school meals, so it seems reasonable to think there might have been more demand for a free breakfast.

    “But provision of a breakfast before regular school hours might be looked at by some in another way – as a substitute for morning childcare. This would suggest that take-up might actually be highest in areas where parents already currently pay for morning childcare.”

    Education Datalab also argues that some of the costs included in the Magic Breakfast evaluation "seem very low", transating to to each school spending just £6.26 per day on staffing for the scheme.

    It has calculated what it argues are more realistic cost estimates of the free breakfasts. It concludes that if the take-up of breakfasts was just 20 per cent and breakfasts were delivered before the school day, rather than in lesson time, the cost would be £174 million a year – almost three times the figure given by the Conservatives.

    And if take-up rose, costs would rise, too. A 100 per cent take up would cost more than £800 million, Education Datalab estimates.

    'An offer that nobody wants'

    Rebecca Allen, the Director of Education Datalab, said underfunding the scheme would encourage schools to offer it in a way no parent would want.

    “Think about the incentives as a headteacher," she said. "You are told you have to deliver a policy but you are not being given enough money. What are your incentives? Your incentives are to ensure that this does not act as a childcare substitute and that it is an undesirable offer for children.

    “That sounds like an awful thing to say, but the state of funding in primary schools now means they simply can’t cross-subsidise this from anything else, so all of your incentives are stacked around ensuring you are delivering an offer that nobody wants.

    “As a parent who would love to have breakfast clubs in schools that open at 8am, so I can then go to work, it would seem sad if we end up in that position, simply because we underfunded the policy, which in itself is a policy I really like.”

    A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We are offering funding to allow all primary schools to offer a free breakfast club. The costs will vary depending on how many pupils at any given school take up this offer.

    “We will increase the schools budget such that by 2021/22 we will be spending £4 billion more on schools than we are now. This represents a real terms increase for every year of the Parliament.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    For all the latest news, views and analysis in the run up to voting day, visit our general election 2017 hub.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Free breakfast for disadvantaged children would be better than universal free school meals'

    11th April 2017 at 12:29

    A fifth of school breakfast clubs fail to reach all needy pupils

    31st March 2017 at 04:13

    Breakfast clubs are forced to ask for 'food aid'

    2nd March 2012 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    2. How to discuss the Manchester attack with your pupils
    3. 'When the world outside appears to have fallen apart, teachers will make...
    4. 'After 14 years teaching much the same course, this year's exams are a r...
    5. Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test
    6. 'Teaching assistants are being overstretched and exploited'
    7. ‘The new GCSEs are setting the less able pupils up to fail – it's totall...
    8. ‘When I saw the opportunity to take the prime minister to task over gram...
    9. Manchester attack: Ofqual says heads 'best placed' to decide if exams sh...
    10. This year's Sats paper 'more readable'

    Breaking news

    Protesters want to pressure election candidates over school funding.

    Thousands set to join national day of action over school funding

    24th May 2017 at 15:20

    Teachers win 'landmark' legal victory over strike pay

    24th May 2017 at 12:41

    This year's Sats paper 'more readable'

    23rd May 2017 at 14:45

    How to discuss the Manchester attack with your pupils

    23rd May 2017 at 11:10

    Manchester attack: Ofqual says heads 'best placed' to decide if exams should go ahead

    23rd May 2017 at 09:50

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now