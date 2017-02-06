    Tory MPs increase pressure on ministers over school funding cuts

    TES reporter
    6th February 2017 at 17:18
    Meanwhile London MPs will gather tomorrow to hear how schools in the capital will lose out under the new school funding formula

    Conservative MPs have warned ministers they could not support current proposals to shake up school funding, as they outlined how their constituencies could lose out.

    Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said the "unfair" funding formula would hit pupils in rural schools.

    His concern was echoed by Sir David Amess, who said he could not back the proposals as every school in his Southend West constituency would lose out.

    The comments came as a Labour MP accused the government of presenting "alternative facts" about the funding formula, claiming it would hit some of the most deprived pupils rather than helping them.

    Speaking this afternoon during education questions in the Commons, Sir David said: "While appreciating the challenge you face in finding the fairer funding, and appreciating also that this is a consultation period, do you realise that if these changes were to go ahead as they are suggested, that every single school in Southend loses out, and that is something I certainly cannot support."

    'Unfair' school funding proposals

    Mr Clifton-Brown said schools in Gloucestershire had suffered from years of underfunding and the proposed formula would not make up the difference.

    Addressing schools minister Nick Gibb, he said: "Will he look very carefully at the unfair proposals he has brought forward in the funding formula, because they double count such items as deprivation, low attainment and English as a first language, and it is not fair on rural schools."

    It is the second time in a month that Tory MPs have used education questions to criticise their government's funding reforms.

    Mr Gibb admitted some schools might lose funding under the plans, but said the proposals were still under consultation.

    He added: "The government's proposals for funding reform to do seek to balance carefully the differing needs of rural and urban schools. Schools in the historically lowest funded areas would gain on average
    about 3.6 per cent under the national funding formula.

    "The new funding formula is designed to ensure that funding is properly matched to need using up-to-date data so that children who face entrenched barriers to their education receive the teaching and support
    that they need."

    Cuts where help is most needed

    Labour MPs criticised the draft formula for cutting funding for schools in deprived areas where it was intended to help most.

    Liz Kendall said: "Something has gone very badly wrong with the minister's plans. Will he look again and explain to me and the teachers in my constituency why the kids who need the help the most will lose out?"

    Luciana Berger, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, said: "We seem to be, during this question session, dealing with some alternative facts. According to the details I have in front of me, Liverpool is set to lose £3.6 million from all its schools.

    "Can the government please explain to us, and all the House, exactly what is going on here and why they seem to be presenting something very different to what in reality our schools are having to contend with?"

    Education secretary Justine Greening said: "I think it is because we are using data that is accurate. I think we end up in a very straightforward place which is, number one, do we believe our children should be funded fairly during their time in school, wherever they are growing up in the country?

    "Do we believe that data that drives funding for deprivation should be based on up-to-date data and the money in relation to deprivation should be based on up-to-date data?

    "Now, if the party opposite wants an approach that is unfair…then I would be happy to see their submissions into the consultation."

    London concerns

    The debate cames as London MPs prepared to meet tomorrow to consider the impact of the national funding formula on schools in the capital.

    The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for London will hear from a panel of experts about how its schools stand to be affected by the national funding formula. 

    Speakers include David Simmonds, London Councils’ Conservative lead on education, Sue Terpilowski, London policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, and Richard Slade, headteacher of Plumcroft Primary School in Greenwich.

    According to an analysis by London Councils, 70 per cent of London schools will lose funding when the formula is introduced – at least one school per parliamentary constituency. 

    Bob Neill MP, chair of the APPG for London, said: "It’s important that MPs across London understand the impact that the national funding formula could have on our schools. Every London MP will have constituents that are affected.

    "London Councils’ figures suggest that 1,536 schools in London will see a reduction if the formula goes ahead, 70 per cent of the total number of schools. This would have a disastrous impact on education standards in the capital.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Funding cuts, academy trust finances and education research - the TES podcast

    3rd February 2017 at 15:38

    School governors threaten 'strike' over funding 'too low for even very basic education'

    31st January 2017 at 11:37

    Nick Gibb insists school funding changes are all about 'fairness'

    31st January 2017 at 13:08

    Tory MPs grill education secretary Justine Greening over school funding plans

    25th January 2017 at 19:03

    Most read

    1. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    2. TES talks to…language difficulties expert Dorothy Bishop
    3. Keeping up appearances
    4. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    5. ‘Callum’s only motivation for wanting a decent grade in English is that his mum will let him get a...
    6. The story of one design teacher: 'I didn’t leave teaching, teaching left me'
    7. Seven steps to successful child-initiated learning in early years
    8. Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters, thinktank suggests
    9. The government is not about to fudge this: the PM wants proper old-fashioned grammar schools
    10. Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns

    Breaking news

    The government's own advice says departments should publish responses within 12 weeks.

    Exclusive: From EBacc to mental health, DfE misses deadlines in responding to nine of its own consultations

    6th February 2017 at 16:41
    Clocks

    National testing pilots fail to take off in Scotland

    6th February 2017 at 12:49
    Mental health

    Exclusive: Third of secondary schools to cut mental health support

    6th February 2017 at 06:32
    Academy accounts

    Exclusive: Academy accounts reveal millions more being spent on redundancies

    6th February 2017 at 06:32

    Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters, thinktank suggests

    6th February 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today