    Two new ministers appointed as DfE team takes shape; Lord Nash stays

    Martin George
    12th June 2017 at 22:05
    Incoming DfE minister Robert Goodwill.
    DfE
    Reshuffle leaves key DfE trio of Greening, Gibb and Nash in place

    Theresa May has appointed two new ministers to the Department for Education.

    Robert Goodwill was previously minister of state for immigration at the Home Office, and is MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

    Anne Milton, who had been Tory deputy chief whip since 2015, represents Guildford.

    Their portfolios have not been confirmed, but they replace apprenticeship and skills minister Robert Halfon, who Theresa May sacked this evening, and Edward Timpson, minister of state for vulnerable children and families, who lost his seat in last week's general election.

    It was earlier confirmed that Nick Gibb has kept his job at the department, and yesterday Justine Greening was re-appointed as education secretary.

    Lord Nash also stays.

    Lord Nash

    He is a former venture capitalist and Conservative party donor, and was created a peer in 2013 so he could become an education minister in the House of Lords.

    He had previously set up a small academy chain, Future Academies, which sponsors five schools in London.

    Lord Nash’s responsibilities have included free school and academies, governance, admissions and tackling extremism in schools.

    DfE

    Comments

