Two universities to provide teacher 'degree apprenticeships'

The two universities that will develop degree apprenticeships for teachers were announced today.

Leeds Trinity University will lead the development of a teacher apprenticeship qualification and the University of Hertfordshire will be developing a postgraduate teacher apprenticeship, the Higher Education Funding Council for England said.

The announcement today also revealed that Middlesex University will be developing a learning and teaching apprenticeship and Sheffield Hallam University also has money towards both early years education and teaching apprenticeships.

Apprenticeship degrees are being designed to enable students to learn while they earn - typically one day a week would be spent studying.

A total of £4.9m has been awarded to 27 projects – each project consists of one or more education institutions working together to develop degree apprenticeship.

It is the second phase of funding for degree apprenticeships – last year, Buckinghamshire New University was awarded money towards a learning and teaching apprenticeship.

“Degree apprenticeships offer a viable ‘other’ route not only into higher education, but into professions which require higher-level skills and attributes,” Professor Ray Lloyd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said.

“The funding we’ve received today will create new opportunities for individuals across West Yorkshire, including those under-represented in higher education.”

Education secretary Justine Greening announced at the Conservative Party Conference that the new apprenticeship routes would allow people to gain degrees while earning.