Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Unauthorised absences rise across primary and secondary schools

    Eleanor Busby
    19th October 2017 at 10:28
    DfE
    And the overall absence rate across schools has also risen

    Unauthorised absence rates have increased across primary and secondary schools since last year, official figures show. 

    The rates have risen from 0.9 per cent in autumn/spring 2015-16 to 1.1 per cent in autumn/spring 2016-17.

    Government data released today said the rise is due to increased levels of unauthorised family holiday and other unauthorised absence. 

    The percentage of pupils who missed at least one session due to any family holiday (authorised or unauthorised) increased from 7.6 per cent in autumn/spring 2015-16 to 9.4 per cent in autumn/spring 2016-17.

    The percentage of all possible sessions missed due to unauthorised family holidays  increased from 0.2 per cent in autumn/spring 2015-16 to 0.3 per cent in autumn/spring 2016-17.

    The figures relate to the period after the May 2016 High Court judgement that ruled Jon Platt, a father from the Isle of Wight who took his daughter on a week-long trip during term-time to Florida, should not be fined by his local authority.

    However, the figures also partly cover the period after the April 2017 Supreme Court judgment, which over-turned the previous ruling in favour of the local authority.

    The document states: "However, interpretation of any trends should be treated with caution due to the volatility of autumn and spring term absence figures."

    The overall absence rate across state-funded primary and secondary schools also increased slightly from 4.4 per cent in autumn/spring 2015-16 to 4.5 per cent in autumn/spring 2016-17.

    The percentage of pupils who are, or may become, persistent absentees also rose this year - from 10.3 per cent in autumn and spring 2015/16 to 10.4 per cent  in autumn/spring 2016-17.

    Illness remains the most common reason for absence, accounting for 60.1 per cent of all absences. 

     


     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    September is a crystal ball for future pupil absences, study says

    12th May 2015 at 16:41

    Rising number of parents prosecuted for children's term-time absence

    6th April 2017 at 00:03

    Can term-time absences really affect attainment?

    28th October 2016 at 01:00

    Pupil absence fines highest on record as they rise by more than 50 per cent in a year

    7th July 2016 at 11:24

    Number of pupils on term-time holidays rises following High Court judgement

    18th May 2017 at 11:01

    Most read

    1. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    2. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    3. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    4. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    5. Why I put a stop to maths lesson observations in my school
    6. LISTEN: Carol Dweck on growth mindset theory, her critics and how she is...
    7. Daily singing lessons for primary pupils set to be evaluated
    8. 'We no longer have a curriculum – we simply prepare pupils for exams'
    9. Trainee teachers don't understand safeguarding role, says Ofsted
    10. 'Teachers lose too much family time trying to live up to their own profe...

    Breaking news

    eyfsp results

    More children reach government's benchmark at end of reception year

    19th October 2017 at 09:50
    performance pay deals need to be monitored

    Exclusive: DfE urged to publish findings on performance-related pay

    19th October 2017 at 00:03
    Sir Craig Tunstall's pay rise has been revealed.

    England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise

    18th October 2017 at 18:03
    Police said they would take no further action following their investigation.

    Police close fraud inquiry involving Baverstock Academy

    18th October 2017 at 16:42
    send, sen, special educational needs and disabilities, ofsted, inspection, inspectors, report, exclusions

    Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding SEND pupils

    18th October 2017 at 16:00

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now