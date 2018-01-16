Uni launches £100k scholarship scheme to help local schools train teachers

The University of Buckingham has launched a £100,000 scholarship scheme giving local schools the chance to train teachers and school leaders.

The university is offering 10 fully-funded PGCEs leading to qualified teacher status, five postgraduate courses in middle leadership and five master's courses in educational leadership.

“We know that Buckinghamshire schools are in the bottom 10 per cent of funding in England, and, as one of the largest providers of teacher training in the country, we wanted to give something back to local schools,” Professor Geraint Jones, dean of education at the university, said.

“The scholarship scheme means that despite this challenging financial environment, local schools can invest in their staff, providing them with first-class training for teachers and the opportunity to gain master’s level qualifications in education or school leadership.”

The scholarship scheme is open to primary and secondary schools in Buckinghamshire and headteachers are invited to apply for one of the placements for staff by 1 May.

The University of Buckingham offers PGCE courses with QTS for graduates who are already working as teachers in schools.

'Unique' PGCE course

In its 2013 inspection of initial teacher education at the university, Ofsted said that most teachers joined the "unique" PGCE course after competitive interviews in their schools, which fund their training, and added that the great majority remained in their employing school on completing the course.

The scholarship scheme will cover the fees for the courses of £7,025 for a PGCE with QTS, £1,100 for a postgraduate course in middle leadership and £5,175 for a M.Ed in education leadership.

The move comes after recent statistics from the admissions body Ucas revealed that the applications for people wanting to train as English, maths or science teacheres in 2018 had fallen by a quarter compared with the number of applications at the same time last year.

