Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    UTCs provide more 'useful' knowledge than other schools, says Duke of York

    Eleanor Busby
    7th November 2017 at 16:21
    FE
    Britain 'doesn’t always need philosophers' or 'people who can write perfect English', according to the Duke

    University technical colleges (UTCs) give students "the most useful" knowledge of any type of school, according to the Duke of York.

    An education at a UTC – which specialises in vocational education and technical training for pupils aged 14 to 19 – provides the greatest flexibility to cope with the “velocity of change” in the workplace, the Duke told students yesterday.

    Speaking at the annual Duke of York Awards for Technical Education ceremony in St James’s Palace, the Duke said: “This country needs well-educated, technically-minded people.

    “It doesn’t always need philosophers. It doesn’t always need people who can write perfect English. It needs people who are going to be able to use their skills.”

    After giving out awards to students from five UTCs – Central Bedfordshire, Medway, Leigh, Oxfordshire and Readingthe Duke said: “The velocity of change in the workplace is only increasing, which means that many of you aren’t going to be doing what you are doing now.

    “But the basis of knowledge that you have gained whilst at the UTC is probably the most useful basis of knowledge in any school system that we have in the UK. It gives you the greatest flexibility in being able to cope with that velocity of change.”

    But a number of the flagship UTCs – including Central Bedfordshire and Hackney (which the Duke was patron of) – have been forced to close due to poor student recruitment.

    Speaking to Tes after the ceremony, the Duke – who is patron of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, which promotes UTCs – added: “Engineering skills are some of the most important skills that we need in this country. Virtually everything requires an engineering skill of one sort or another.

    “It doesn’t matter whether you are sitting behind a desk, or whether you are outside working on a pipeline. Everything requires some form of engineering skill.

    “So this is less about vocational activity but actually about a mechanical, electrical, engineering basis of knowledge that is going to suit a vast majority of people in their career path.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ministers accused of 'snatching' millions from cash-strapped schools to spend on failed UTC

    6th September 2017 at 12:18

    Revealed: UTCs given £31m to help 'recruitment challenge'

    7th July 2017 at 01:01

    More UTCs face closure without extra government support, researchers warn

    22nd June 2017 at 11:44

    UTCs should offer 16 to 19 education, report urges

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Change entry from 14 to 16 to save ‘failing’ UTCs, says thinktank

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Why we banned maths worksheets
    2. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    3. 'In 2017, not one of my sixth-formers took A levels. It was the best dec...
    4. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    5. Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says
    6. Teachers deserve immediate 5% pay rise, unions say
    7. Ode to the geography teacher: 'Time to make our voices heard'
    8. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    9. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    10. Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools

    Breaking news

    teacher training ucas error

    'You've accepted an offer for teacher training' - even if you didn't apply, Ucas says

    7th November 2017 at 17:50
    The DfE has refused to publish a report about the failed Collective Spirit free school in Oldham.

    DfE refuses to publish report about failed free school Collective Spirit

    7th November 2017 at 17:46
    Standards

    DfE set to 'get tough' on failing independent schools

    7th November 2017 at 15:37
    maladministration report, sta, quashed, sats

    Sats: Fewer schools have results quashed

    7th November 2017 at 15:01

    Exclusive: Former academy trustee’s firm billed more than £6m in ‘related-party’ payments

    7th November 2017 at 14:31

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now