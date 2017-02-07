    Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to them

    TES reporter
    7th February 2017 at 15:38
    parents, verbal abuse, glasgow, primary school, rudeness, carers, teachers
    Fed up with "inappropriate behaviour", a Glasgow primary headteacher insists that parents must stay in the 'parent zone'

    Teachers at a primary school will no longer speak to their pupils' parents at the end of the school day, after staff were subjected to verbal abuse, a headteacher has said.

    Fiona Donnelly said that staff at Sandwood Primary School in Penilee, Glasgow, had faced "inappropriate behaviour" from parents collecting their children.

    She responded to the incidents by writing a strongly worded letter to parents, asking them to make an appointment to speak with staff instead.

    'Behaved inappropriately'

    The letter states: "We are putting new procedures in place with regard to parental contact with staff. Staff will no longer be available at the end of the school day at dismissal to speak with parents/carers.

    "Any parent/carer wishing to speak with a member of staff is required to make an appointment via the school office.

    "This is due to a rising number of incidents where family members have behaved inappropriately towards members of staff, shouting, using offensive language and causing significant stress to staff.

    "It is with regret that these procedures have been put in place as we recognise that many parents welcome a catch-up on occasion at the end of the day.

    "However, I am not prepared for staff to face this at the end of a school day and for my pupils to witness this behaviour."

    Parent zones

    From Monday, parents and carers have been asked to wait in designated parent zones to ensure the safety of pupils at the end of the day.

    If they do not behave in the correct manner, parents have also been told they could be issued with a warning which could prevent them from entering school grounds.

    A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "The school is introducing a new system to make it easier for parents and carers to contact the school about matters relating to their child's education.

    "In addition, as the school roll has increased significantly over the last couple of years, the headteacher has devised a playground layout for parents and carers to collect their children at home time that will help in the smooth running of the school day and ease any congestion.

    "As in any Glasgow school, inappropriate behaviour towards staff is unacceptable, will not be tolerated and action taken to set a good example to our children and young people."

    'Unusual situation'

    Susan Quinn, local association secretary at the Educational Institute of Scotland, said: "Generally, teachers will work as hard as they can to promote good relationships with parents and carers. It would be an unusual situation that that becomes broken down.

    "Clearly everything has to be done to ensure teacher and pupil safety is the highest consideration."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Parents are key to academic success, study finds

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers more'

    22nd January 2017 at 18:02

    'Stop slinging mud at parents – follow these 10 steps to better school-family relations'

    26th January 2017 at 16:02

    ‘We want the nightmare of parents’ evenings to end’

    9th December 2016 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. Why teachers are ill at ease about taking a day off sick
    2. Apprentices could offer better value than 'overqualified' Teach Firsters...
    3. Six steps to successful child-initiated learning in early years
    4. The story of one design teacher: 'I didn’t leave teaching, teaching left...
    5. Do not rely on grade boundary predictions for new GCSEs, Ofqual warns
    6. Verbal abuse from parents leads school to ban teachers from speaking to ...
    7. 'Schools are unique – a one-size-fits-all approach to improvement rarely...
    8. The rise of the JoJo bow: a classroom menace?
    9. A teacher writes a heart-warming letter to his class: 'Now you're all ge...
    10. Exclusive: Academy accounts reveal millions more being spent on redundan...

    Breaking news

    The Greater Manchester UTC is to close.

    Greater Manchester UTC is the latest university technical college to close

    7th February 2017 at 18:29
    body camera, school, discipline, behaviour, police, deterrent

    British schools to introduce body cameras, TES reveals

    7th February 2017 at 17:28

    A bacon sarnie cooked by the head: what creates positive ripples in your school?

    7th February 2017 at 15:58
    Science practical

    More than quarter of GCSE pupils take little or no part in science practicals, study shows

    7th February 2017 at 00:04
    cybersecurity, internet safety, internet safety day, strangers, danger, computing, edtech

    Half of British pupils 'scared to use the internet'

    7th February 2017 at 00:04

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today