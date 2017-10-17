Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Virtual school heads 'lack resources to properly support children adopted from care'

    Eleanor Busby
    17th October 2017 at 18:03
    Virtual school heads welcome change in the law focusing on this group of children – but say that, at present, it will be hard for them to challenge exclusions

    Virtual school heads say a lack of resources will leave them unable to "do justice" to a change in the law that gives them new responsibilities for adopted children.

    The roles of virtual school heads and designated teachers – who are responsible for the educational achievements of looked-after children – were expanded in the Children and Social Work Act 2017.

    They now also have to provide information and advice to children who have left care in order to be adopted, as well as their new families.

    The Department for Education (DfE) launched a consultation yesterday – at the start of National Adoption Week – on revising the statutory guidance around the law, to ensure that schools and local authorities promote the educational achievement of children who have left care via adoption and special guardianship, or children adopted from care outside of England and Wales.

    'Without the money, we will be limited'

    Jane Pickthall, the chair of the National Association of Virtual School Heads (NAVSH), has welcomed the focus on this group of children – but believes the government's changes are not enough.

    She said: “We are positive about it but we just need the resources to do it justice. By nature, we want to help and resolve issues, but without the money we are going to be limited to that advice role.

    “Where we would be challenging schools around exclusions, it is going to be harder for us to do that because we are not the corporate parent of those children.”

    The local authority is the "corporate parent" of children in care, meaning it has a legal duty to support them. But this does not apply once children have been adopted.

    Last week, the charity Adoption UK called for exclusions statistics for adopted children to be properly monitored, after many members reported that their children had been excluded from school. 

    Regarding exclusions of previously looked-after children, Ms Pickthall added: “It is going to be hard. In terms of direct work, we won’t have that capacity.”

    Virtual school heads also manage and monitor the "pupil premium plus" funding for children in care.

    For previously looked-after children, pupil premium plus funding is managed by the child’s school, and the amount a school receives is based on the number of eligible children recorded by the DfE.

    Ms Pickthall added that knowing the total number of previously looked-after children can be a challenge. She said: “The numbers the DfE has got are only those that have come forward to self-declare to schools [for the pupil premium plus]. There is another cohort that is unknown.”

    Earlier this month, a former DfE funding adviser said changes to the way in which schools are funded will result in many local authorities spending less on children in care. 

    The consultation from the Department for Education closes on 27 November.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Schools in dozens of areas 'will see funding cuts for looked-after pupils'

    2nd October 2017 at 16:35

    How strategies for looked-after children can help all pupils

    29th September 2017 at 00:00
     

    Exclusive: Looked-after children three times more likely to move schools mid year

    14th April 2017 at 05:05

    Exclusions, early years, skills: Opportunity areas reveal their priorities

    9th October 2017 at 10:47

    Exclusive: Permanent exclusions 'skyrocket' by as much as 300% in a year

    8th September 2017 at 06:03

    Most read

    1. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    2. 'Keep your horseshoes and radial groups. I’ll stick to rows – they're be...
    3. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'
    4. 'Teachers lose too much family time trying to live up to their own profe...
    5. MPs told of desperate measures being taken by cash-starved schools
    6. 'The EHCP is broken – I fear speech therapy, resources and TAs will beco...
    7. Early years foundation stage profile: What you need to know
    8. ‘I sat there on duty, hoping none of the 50-odd girls would have an emer...
    9. 'Assessment is deceptively difficult, but fundamentally it is about mean...
    10. 'If Ofsted were itself inspected, it would be put in special measures'

    Breaking news

    ofsted trainees need more safeguarding knowledge

    Trainee teachers don't understand safeguarding role, says Ofsted

    17th October 2017 at 18:21
    Kris Barnett was banned from teaching.

    Unqualified teacher sent vulnerable pupil sexually-motivated emails

    17th October 2017 at 17:58

    Exam pressures fuel rise in Childline calls about mental health

    17th October 2017 at 16:19
    brexit, trump, prevent duty, british values, school, citizenship, philosophy of education, radicalisation

    Prevent duty should guard against dangers of authoritarianism, academic says

    17th October 2017 at 11:29
    apprenticeship worries

    Warning over 'untested' teacher apprenticeships

    17th October 2017 at 10:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now