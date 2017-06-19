Watch: Carnegie and Kate Greenaway children's book award winners about to be revealed

The winners of the prestigious Carnegie and Kate Greenaway Medals, the UK’s oldest children’s book awards are due to be announced at 1pm today.

You can watch the ceremony, which starts at noon and is taking place at the Royal Institution of British Architects in London, below:

There are eight shortlisted authors for each award. The Carnegie Medal is for outstanding writing for children and young people and the Kate Greenaway Medal is for illustration.

Previous winners of the Carnegie Medal include CS Lewis, Neil Gaiman, Phillip Pullman and Sally Gardner. Previous winners of the Kate Greenaway Medal include Shirley Hughes, Raymond Briggs and Quentin Blake.

The awards are sponsored by CILIP, the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals.

Last year, the Carnegie Medal went to Sarah Crossan for her book One about conjoined twins and the Kate Greenaway Medal was given to Chris Riddell, the then Children’s Laureate for his illustrations of Neil Gaiman’s The Sleeper and the Spindle. Mr Riddell was the first person to win either medal for the third time.