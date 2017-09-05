Register
    WATCH: Olympian Tom Daley – 'Bullies at school made diving a burden'

    Kate Parker
    6th September 2017 at 12:39
    Anti-Bullying charity enlists Olympic diver Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black to help raise awareness as schools start another year

    With the start of a new term, teachers, parents and celebrities are joining forces in the ongoing war against bullying in schools.

    And Olympic athlete Tom Daley, and his Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black, have taken up arms to join the fight.

    They have both opened up and shared their experiences of homophobic bullying in schools in a video for the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign's #Back2School initiative.

    'They threw stuff at me'

    Daley, 23, said: “For the first few years at school, I had the best time, but when I qualified for the Olympics things took a bit of a turn.

    “I came back from Beijing [Olympics in 2008] and everything changed. They took the mick out of what I was wearing on the diving board; they would throw stuff at me at lunchtime.”

    The bullying became so bad that diving – the talent that has made Daley into a role model for so many pupils – became a burden.

    Black added: “Imagine if you could tell yourself as a kid, 'That thing you’re being bullied for might get you an Academy Award or an Olympic medal one day.'”

     

     

     

    A call to action from the charity resulted in thousands of old (slightly awkward) school photos being shared on Twitter.

    With each picture, a piece of advice for victims of bullying was given, resulting in a lovely bubble of support found with the #Back2Schools hashtag. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

